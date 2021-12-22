Health
Georgian leaders remain a passive course in the threat of Omicron
Like other strains of coronavirus, Omicron has the highest risk of serious illness in unvaccinated individuals. With only 53% of the state’s population fully vaccinated, Georgia will once again be another wave of sitting ducks that could overwhelm the hospital, experts say.
“We don’t think it’s okay,” he said. Eva Lee, Director of the Georgia Center for Operations Research in Medicine and Healthcare. “That is, look at Europe. Any public health leader who thinks what Kemp is thinking, or somehow thinks we will be better than all other countries, understands. Is not.”
Credit: Ben Gray
Amber Schmidke, a public health researcher tracking Georgia cases, said Kemp’s stance on taking new actions against Omicron’s surge puts the lives of Georgians at risk. Stated. She said the variant is so contagious that it requires immediate and coordinated response by the government.
All state-wide mask requirements and rally size restrictions can help delay anything that could cause “massive disruption” to school, hospital, and commercial operations, she said.
“Georgia is wasting precious time preparing for what’s to come,” said Dr. Schmidke. “It’s a shame because it sacrifices human life.”
However, Dr. Carlos Del Rio, Executive Associate Dean of Emory University School of Medicine and Professor of Global Health and Epidemiology at the Rollins School of Public Health, said there is so much that government leaders can do at this time.
Del Rio says Georgia’s health authorities should work swiftly here to expand their testing options, reflecting Biden’s plan to provide better access to free testing, including home testing. Stated. He said long lines had already been formed and pharmacies lacked rapid inspection. Meanwhile, test sites operated by the health departments in Fulton and DeKalb counties will be closed on Thursday and will not be reopened until Monday.
“Now the down feathers,” said Del Rio. “I think this will pass us very quickly. It will infect many people … it’s like a storm. Stay inside and don’t get wet.”
Georgia Public Health Service officials on Tuesday focused on pushing a message of personal responsibility. “People are tired of hearing it, but the real measures attempted to prevent the spread of COVID and the flu and respiratory infections are effective. Wearing masks in public indoors, Keep a physical distance (6 feet) Wash your hands frequently in public or with people outside the house and stay at home if you are ill. “
Georgia has confirmed 25 cases of Omicron so far, Naydam said, but this is believed to be only a small part of the actual number of cases. It is the current state. The overwhelming majority of positive COVID samples collected have not been sequenced. This is a time-consuming process that requires special equipment.
Audrey Arona, District Health Director, Rockdale County Health Department, Gwinnett, Newton, said: New COVID-19 Cases have increased by 300 to 400 per day, twice the level seen in the county in early December. Dr. Arona said her department is spreading the message on mitigation measures through social media and media campaigns, vaccination clinics and health centers, mobile clinics in parks, and religious leaders. rice field.
Credits: Curtis Compton / [email protected]
It takes two weeks for the vaccine to provide maximum protection, which is well beyond New Year’s Day at this point, but Arona said some protection is better than nothing. ..
“It’s not too late for Christmas,” she said. “Vaccination the day before Christmas gives some preventive effect.”
According to a county report released on Monday, the number of new COVID-19 cases has surged by nearly 83% in Decalve since late November. Eric Nickens, a spokesman for the DeKalb County Health Department, said demand for COVID-19 testing also appears to be skyrocketing. When it opened recently, he said, the North Dicarb Health Center’s test site line meandered around the parking lot to Claremont Road.
However, like the Delta variant that hit Georgia in late summer, DeKalb’s workforce does not increase at Omicron. The department will continue to provide vaccines at health centers and mobile vaccination sites and will be tested at the North Decalve Center on Claremont Road and the Greater Piny Grove Baptist Church on Glenwood Avenue.
“Our strategy hasn’t changed,” Nickens said.The department still advises residents to get their vaccine Booster shotKeep a social distance and take a test before attending a rally.
Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.
Sources
2/ https://www.ajc.com/news/coronavirus/georgia-leaders-stay-on-a-passive-course-amid-omicron-threat/M4KXM5AU75H6XGYSGAGG33MYKM/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]