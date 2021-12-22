Georgian leaders remain a passive course in the threat of Omicron

Like other strains of coronavirus, Omicron has the highest risk of serious illness in unvaccinated individuals. With only 53% of the state’s population fully vaccinated, Georgia will once again be another wave of sitting ducks that could overwhelm the hospital, experts say.

“We don’t think it’s okay,” he said. Eva Lee, Director of the Georgia Center for Operations Research in Medicine and Healthcare. “That is, look at Europe. Any public health leader who thinks what Kemp is thinking, or somehow thinks we will be better than all other countries, understands. Is not.”

caption Jamye Velazquez will place the test kit on the customer’s windshield while working at the Viral Solutions drive-through COVID test site in Decatur on Tuesday. The line stretched more than a block while people were preparing for their Christmas trip. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray caption Jamye Velazquez will place the test kit on the customer’s windshield while working at the Viral Solutions drive-through COVID test site in Decatur on Tuesday. The line stretched more than a block while people were preparing for their Christmas trip. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Amber Schmidke, a public health researcher tracking Georgia cases, said Kemp’s stance on taking new actions against Omicron’s surge puts the lives of Georgians at risk. Stated. She said the variant is so contagious that it requires immediate and coordinated response by the government.

All state-wide mask requirements and rally size restrictions can help delay anything that could cause “massive disruption” to school, hospital, and commercial operations, she said.

“Georgia is wasting precious time preparing for what’s to come,” said Dr. Schmidke. “It’s a shame because it sacrifices human life.”

However, Dr. Carlos Del Rio, Executive Associate Dean of Emory University School of Medicine and Professor of Global Health and Epidemiology at the Rollins School of Public Health, said there is so much that government leaders can do at this time.

Del Rio says Georgia’s health authorities should work swiftly here to expand their testing options, reflecting Biden’s plan to provide better access to free testing, including home testing. Stated. He said long lines had already been formed and pharmacies lacked rapid inspection. Meanwhile, test sites operated by the health departments in Fulton and DeKalb counties will be closed on Thursday and will not be reopened until Monday.

“Now the down feathers,” said Del Rio. “I think this will pass us very quickly. It will infect many people … it’s like a storm. Stay inside and don’t get wet.”

expedition Holiday time may limit COVID inspection options in Metro Atlanta

Georgia Public Health Service officials on Tuesday focused on pushing a message of personal responsibility. “People are tired of hearing it, but the real measures attempted to prevent the spread of COVID and the flu and respiratory infections are effective. Wearing masks in public indoors, Keep a physical distance (6 feet) Wash your hands frequently in public or with people outside the house and stay at home if you are ill. “

Georgia has confirmed 25 cases of Omicron so far, Naydam said, but this is believed to be only a small part of the actual number of cases. It is the current state. The overwhelming majority of positive COVID samples collected have not been sequenced. This is a time-consuming process that requires special equipment.

Audrey Arona, District Health Director, Rockdale County Health Department, Gwinnett, Newton, said: New COVID-19 Cases have increased by 300 to 400 per day, twice the level seen in the county in early December. Dr. Arona said her department is spreading the message on mitigation measures through social media and media campaigns, vaccination clinics and health centers, mobile clinics in parks, and religious leaders. rice field.

caption Healthcare professionals will prepare a Pfizer booster shot at the Virus Solutions Drive-up COVID Vaccination and Testing Site on North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta on December 16. (CurtisCompton / [email protected]) Credits: Curtis Compton / [email protected] caption Healthcare professionals will prepare a Pfizer booster shot at the Virus Solutions Drive-up COVID Vaccination and Testing Site on North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta on December 16. (CurtisCompton / [email protected]) Credits: Curtis Compton / [email protected] Credits: Curtis Compton / [email protected]

It takes two weeks for the vaccine to provide maximum protection, which is well beyond New Year’s Day at this point, but Arona said some protection is better than nothing. ..

“It’s not too late for Christmas,” she said. “Vaccination the day before Christmas gives some preventive effect.”

According to a county report released on Monday, the number of new COVID-19 cases has surged by nearly 83% in Decalve since late November. Eric Nickens, a spokesman for the DeKalb County Health Department, said demand for COVID-19 testing also appears to be skyrocketing. When it opened recently, he said, the North Dicarb Health Center’s test site line meandered around the parking lot to Claremont Road.

However, like the Delta variant that hit Georgia in late summer, DeKalb’s workforce does not increase at Omicron. The department will continue to provide vaccines at health centers and mobile vaccination sites and will be tested at the North Decalve Center on Claremont Road and the Greater Piny Grove Baptist Church on Glenwood Avenue.

“Our strategy hasn’t changed,” Nickens said.The department still advises residents to get their vaccine Booster shotKeep a social distance and take a test before attending a rally.

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.