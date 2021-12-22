How to survive the festive season if you are suffering from alcohol or addiction





Lifestyle December 21, 2021 09:50 PM 3 minutes to read

Christmas can be difficult if you have a hard time managing your drinking.Photo / Getty Images

It’s the best time of the year, but it’s also the most challenging time for Kiwi, who suffers from alcoholism. After everything in 2021 was thrown at us, we might joking that we would all need some additional wine to survive the holiday season. However, it is important to remember that Christmas can be even more difficult for those who are already struggling to use alcohol. Vacations mean relaxing time with the family, which is often accompanied by additional financial pressure, a burden on relationships, and disruptions in daily life. All of this allows you to get your drink more often than you need. So how do you deal with the pressure of drinking too much? The Retreat NZ, a drug and alcohol rehab center, shares five tips to help you survive the stupid season. Be honest with your loved ones and family If you are worried about drinking alcohol or using drugs, please let your relatives know in advance. They already know and may welcome your honesty-and it helps remind them not to put pressure on you to have another glass after Christmas dinner .. Listen If you are around friends and family you trust, accept what they have to say. If they are worried about your drinking, it’s a sign that they care about you. There’s a lot of useless advice, but it’s a good idea to start by communicating on this issue. Say no if needed Saying “yes” to something when you know it won’t work can be overwhelming and indignant. Remember that it’s perfectly okay to say “no” to another drink. You don’t have to explain why. Be careful about the time you spend with your family Just as it is important to know your limits when it comes to drinking, you need to set boundaries when it comes to your family. We all have families who criticize you for staying calm at Christmas or refusing someone’s special holiday cocktail. The holiday season can cause the worst of our family relationships, but looking at alcohol doesn’t solve the problem. Instead, spend time with a loved one who knows to support and encourage you. If that means spending Christmas this year with friends, not family, do so. What to do if everything is too much If things are overwhelming and you feel you need to change your drinking or drug use, but don’t know where to start, call The Retreat NZ (0800 267 237).

