This is a way to safely celebrate your holidays and maintain your mental health: WECHU





Windsor, Ontario. ―――― The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is not COVID-19, but is providing advice on how to promote and support goodwill this holiday season. Health units say it is still essential to safely celebrate according to public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in the community. WECHU’s recommendations to keep this holiday season safe: Host a virtual holiday party – If you can’t or choose not to celebrate directly, celebrate with friends and family near or far away. Virtual gathering is the safest way to celebrate. If you plan to host or attend a meeting, plan a small group and limit the number of meetings you host or attend – no more than the indoor meeting limit of 10 people and people in close contact. Reduce the number of. Get vaccinated – Take the first, second, or third dose as soon as possible. Assess risk – Individuals at high risk of more serious consequences associated with COVID-19, such as the elderly, and individuals with medical conditions should limit contact and engage only in low-risk activities such as virtual meetings during vacations. I have. Make sure everyone completes a self-assessment of COVID-19 symptoms – if you feel sick, do not participate in a direct celebration. You may decline the invitation if you have symptoms and ask the guest to stay home if you have symptoms. Ask about the status of vaccination – Meetings should be limited to those who have been fully vaccinated. Physical distance and masking – If you are meeting with individuals from multiple households who have not been vaccinated, are partially vaccinated, or whose vaccination status is unknown, you will need to be physically separated and wear a face cover. I have. Wash your hands frequently and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer – Maintain good hand hygiene, especially when handling food and beverages. Serve a plated meal – Serve guests with plated meals and plan to avoid buffet-style meals with shared utensils. Maintain mental health Protecting our community from COVID-19 is very important, but WECHU says residents should not forget the impact of pandemics on their mental health. Although the New Year holidays are a celebration, it can be a stressful experience for many. Tips from WECHU: Consider taking a break on social media, picking up a book, watching a movie, and getting out of the social scrolling and news cycle.

Prioritize rest and relaxation time.

This includes getting enough sleep and making time for your schedule to be physically active.

Spend the night with your family.

Decorate your home, watch movies, make hot chocolate, celebrate old traditions, create new ones.

Remember that help is available. Contact us now or at any time of the year if you think you need additional support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://windsor.ctvnews.ca/this-is-how-to-celebrate-holidays-safely-and-maintain-your-mental-health-wechu-1.5715827 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos