Your bus seat can determine COVID exposure: Study





New research shows that where you sit on public buses, trains, and subways can determine your exposure level to exhaled breath droplets, including those that may carry COVID-19. Published in the peer-reviewed journal Physics of FluidsIn this study, we analyzed what happens when a drop of speech is ejected from a row of passengers sitting in a ventilated space, as seen in public transport vehicles. In some ventilation systems in these spaces, air is injected from the top and extracted from the bottom through vents near the windows. Researchers have found that the exhalation of passengers sitting in the window seats is even higher, and that other passengers have less intrusion into the space. In addition, droplets from mid-seat passengers contaminated aisle passengers rather than window passengers. Droplets emitted from passengers in the aisle seats were immediately dragged by the ventilation system. To study how public transport ventilation systems transmit viruses and how exhaled droplets move through these spaces, researchers have studied the dynamics of air and droplets, heat transfer, and We have developed a detailed model that includes the effects of evaporation, humidity, and ventilation systems. “By visualizing droplets and flows, we can understand many of the overlooked physical phenomena that are happening around us, such as the complex interactions between the plume, exhalation, and ventilation of the natural body. “The study’s co-author, Carlos Peña-Monferrer of IBM Research, said. Europe said in a news release. “When it comes to preventing the risk of infection, this is exactly what makes containment difficult.” Researchers have considered different scenarios, such as passengers in different seats pronouncing vowels for a few seconds. They created a detailed representation of the airflow field and tracked all the droplets. This allowed us to reconstruct the ventilation pathways. In future experiments, the team plans to recreate the various human activities displayed on public transport vehicles. This may help in the design and operation of future ventilation systems to create a safer environment. “These high-resolution simulations focused on public transport vehicles, but could be extended to commercial or residential buildings, medical facilities, offices, or schools,” Peña-Monferrer said. Mr. says. The Toronto Transit Commission has announced that it will keep bus windows open on December 18th to improve air circulation.At least for now, the windows aren’t fixed and open, and customers can close them at their convenience. Public transport passengers dSignificantly robbed across Canada At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.Some systems are experiencing mild recovery, but are also afraid that they may not reach Pre-pandemic levels for the next few years..

