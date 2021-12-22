Suspected Covid outbreaks in UK hospitals double in a week | NHS





The suspicion of Covid outbreaks in hospitals across the UK has doubled in a week, but official figures show that the number of people admitted to wards with the virus has declined in most parts of the UK. As part of the NHS battle Rapid increase in infected staff And patients, UK HSA data show that 66 acute respiratory infections occurred in UK hospitals during the seven days leading up to 16 December. Coronavirus was identified in most of these cases, according to a UKHSA document reviewed by the Guardian. This is the highest total recorded since the third week of January 2020, doubling the number of occurrences compared to the previous week (33). Most of the outbreaks occurred in London, with 28 recorded last week, almost half of the outbreaks in the United Kingdom (62). Nine were recorded in hospitals in the West Midlands, six in eastern England, and five in the East Midlands. NHS leaders said the hospital is struggling to stop the highly infectious variant of Omicron that spreads between patients and staff, while trying to deal with more pressure than last year. Saffron Cordery, Deputy Chief Executive Officer NHS The healthcare provider said: [hospital-acquired] Minimize infection, including following strict infection control measures and social distance rules. “ chart The increase in the number of NHS trusts, despite less hospitalizations, was under overall greater pressure than Covid’s previous big wave last winter, so care had to be reduced. Nationally, the NHS has not yet experienced a significant increase in Covid hospitalizations, but there have been significant regional differences. In London, hospitalization has doubled in the last three weeks, with a seven-day growth rate of 14% in northwest England, the Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported. Covid hospitalizations were reduced in southeast, southwest, east of England, northeast and Yorkshire, and Midland. NHS officials continue to be concerned, but hospitalizations reflect an increase in infections on average about two weeks ago, suggesting that the sharp increase is already almost certain. The increase in outbreaks in hospitals reflects the rapid rise in virus levels in the population, they said. However, a 100% increase in one week is 10 times higher than that seen in long-term care facilities, and such incidents are lower than the levels recorded in November. The British Medical Association predicts that 32,000 to 130,000 NHS staff in the UK may become ill by Christmas Day. Guys and St. Thomas’ confidence in London faces a “serious shortage” last Friday as 350 employees were absent from staff due to Covid, which increased by 25% in just 24 hours. Said. Ben Travis, CEO of the Lewisham and Greenwich Trust, immediately said last week whether he could continue to provide normal service in the face of Omicron’s surge, including non-urgent surgery. He told the staff that he had to make a “difficult decision.” A specialist lung doctor in northwestern England said: Accidental swab positives – people who bring something else [but then] Positive Swab – It’s a problem. “ However, Dr. Nick Scriven, a Yorkshire consultant and former president of the Emergency Medicine Society, said: You can only expect that the booster program will reduce the spread and reduce the illnesses that require hospitalization. With ongoing pressure, Selective work will be canceled again – What I felt is now a last resort. “

