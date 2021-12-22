Measures taken to target Omicron in AstraZeneca’s jab, scientists say | Coronavirus





With oxford AstraZeneca According to university scientists, they have taken “preliminary steps” to create the latest version of the coronavirus vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron mutant. Sandy Douglas, research group leader at Oxford University, said: Told the Financial Times The renewed vaccine could be used to “respond to new variants more quickly” than previously believed. “As with many previous concerns, we are working with our partner AstraZeneca to prepare for the production of the latest vaccines as needed,” he said. “Adenovirus-based vaccine [such as that made by Oxford/AstraZeneca] As a rule, it can be used to respond to new variants faster than some people were previously aware of. [They have] Really important benefits, especially when needs and logistical challenges are greatest. “ AstraZeneca said: Omicron If necessary, it is a variant vaccine and will be notified by new data. “ Calls to people with booster shots are increasing around the world as the country rushes to contain the epidemic of Omicron variants in record cases. Researcher at Imperial College London Announce research Last week, Booster Shot showed that it could provide up to 80% protection against Omicron variants. Modeling involving both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines showed 0% to 20% vaccine efficacy after two doses and 55% to 80% vaccine efficacy after booster immunization. This study was based on limited information about Omicron. Professor Azra Ghani, an imperial researcher, said: “It may take weeks to fully understand this, but the government needs to plan now to mitigate the potential impact. Our results are a broader public health response. It demonstrates the importance of providing booster doses as part of. “Prioritizing these boosters over high-risk populations over primary vaccination in the younger age group should be part of this response in countries with limited dose supply.” According to a recent analysis by the Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in the United Kingdom, boosters have significantly improved protection against symptomatic infections with new mutants when compared to two doses. The two Covid jabs do not provide strong protection against symptomatic infections from Omicron, but those who receive booster jabs remain up to 70% protected. Analysis shows that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines have a much lower level of protection against symptomatic infections from Omicron than the Delta, making the Double Jab vulnerable to mutants. of Research Researchers published in The Lancet Medical Journal on Monday found that the protection provided by the double dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine began to diminish three months after the second jab. However, at the time of the study, the Omicron variants were not circulating. The researchers behind the findings wrote: [the vaccine] For Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths in both Scotland and Brazil, this became apparent within three months of the second vaccination. “You should consider providing additional vaccine doses to those who receive it. [the vaccine].. “

