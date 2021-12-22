Differences between Sugi fever, COVID-19, influenza and cold

As the fever season of cedar begins for many throughout Texas, there are still many other illnesses you may catch. Here’s how to tell the difference:

Texas, USA — People across the country are often more likely to get sick during the winter months. In particular, many Texas people have to deal with what is known as Sugi fever.

So how can you tell the difference between a fever of cedar, COVID-19, the flu, or a common cold? Here are some tips to help you understand what you might have caught.

Sugi fever

Cedar fever is when someone has a severe allergic reaction to pollen coming from the ash juniper tree. Cedar pollen is usually released in December and lasts until February, crossing the flu season.

Dr. David Collie Professor of Medicine-Immunology, Allergies and Rheumatoid Arthritis At Baylor College of Medicine. He said that even if the title has a fever, it rarely happens if you have allergies.

“Sugi’s fever will feel like a really terrible allergic attack,” Collie said. “You will often feel tired.”

Most of the symptoms are:

Itching in the eyes

Watery eye

snot

sore throat

cough

According to Dr. Julie Trivedy, there are similar symptoms compared to many other environmental allergies.she Infection Prevention Medical Director For UT Southwestern Health System.

“This is basically an allergic reaction to pollen, and many of us may ingest pollen at different times of the year,” Trivedy said.

Most sources of this pollen come from the Central Texas region.According to it is the worst west of I-35 Texas A & M Forest Service Forest ecologist Karl Flock.

“Sugi fever is a bit of a misnomer because it usually doesn’t cause fever and isn’t caused by cedar,” Flock said. “When that pollen enters your body, it really causes a histamine reaction, like any kind of allergic reaction.”

Due to the size of the juniper trees and their number in Texas, this allows pollen to spread well beyond the central area.

“Pollen is blown by the wind, so you can get it anywhere in Texas,” Flock said. “It can really travel long distances. They tracked the problem all the way from Central Texas to Tulsa, Oklahoma.”

If you believe you have it, there are many ways to deal with Sugi fever. You can treat it like many other allergy problems. According to Cory, standard antihistamines are a common first step. You can also use nasal steroids or use a netipot to rinse your nose with salt and water.

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection)

COVID-19 is a disease caused by infection with the coronavirus. This generally spreads through close human-to-human contact.

The three main ways the CDC says this can happen are:

Breathe air near an infected person who is exhaling small droplets or particles containing the virus.

The landing of these small droplets or particles on the eyes, nose, or mouth is especially caused by sprays or sprays such as coughing or sneezing.

Touch the eyes, nose, and mouth with the virus-attached hands.

Symptoms vary, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that patients with COVID-19 may have the following symptoms:

Fever or chills

cough

Shortness of breath or shortness of breath

Malaise

Muscle and body pain

headache

New loss of taste and smell

sore throat

Stuffy nose or runny nose.

Nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

Various variants of COVID-19 are also more likely to cause certain symptoms.upon Monday, Federal health officials said Omicron is currently the leading version of the coronavirus in the United States, accounting for 73% of new infections last week.

Based on preliminary research, according to Tribedi, the Omicron variant does not attack the respiratory system like its predecessors. It more often causes people to have a sore throat, runny nose and cough. These symptoms resemble a common cold. It does not itch or tear eyes on people.

“In the early stages of the pandemic, we had much more characteristic COVID symptoms with fever, taste and smell loss,” says Trivedi. “Cough, marked muscle aches, malaise. I think the symptoms continue to progress over time.”

Currently 4 main treatments For COVID-19 infection:

Antiviral drug

Monoclonal antibody

Remdesivir (antiviral drug)

Convalescent plasma

influenza

According to the CDC, influenza, more commonly called influenza, is a contagious respiratory disease caused by the influenza virus.

The four types of influenza virus are A, B, C, and D. Human influenza A and B are the predominant types of winter flu in the United States.

The disease affects someone’s nose, throat, and in some cases lungs. Most commonly, it spreads through small droplets that are emitted when someone coughs, sneezes, or speaks. This infection resembles COVID-19 and the common cold.

Unlike the common cold, the flu usually develops much faster. And unlike Sugi fever, the flu regularly causes someone to have a fever or feel a fever. However, like Sugi fever, the flu can cause fatigue.

heat

cough

sore throat

Runny nose or stuffy nose

Muscle and body pain

headache

Malaise

Vomiting and diarrhea (common in children)

There are prescription antiviral drugs that can help treat the flu. The COVID-19 antiviral drug remdesivir was recently approved by the FDA, First federal-approved antiviral compound for influenza I came in 1966.

cold

A common cold, also known simply as a cold, is a viral infection that primarily affects someone’s nose, throat, and sinuses.

Both colds and flu are respiratory illnesses, but flu is caused only by the flu virus. Colds can be caused by various viruses. Some of the more common are rhinoviruses, parainfluenza, and seasonal coronaviruses.

Like cedar fever, COVID-19 and the flu, catching a cold can cause coughing, runny nose and sore throat.

According to the CDC, symptoms generally include:

sore throat

snot

cough

sneeze

headache

Body pain

According to the CDC, there is no direct cure for a cold, but resting and drinking water can make you feel better.

There are medicines that make the symptoms less severe, but there are no medicines that cure the illness quickly. According to the CDC, antibiotics are respiratory viruses that do not help cure colds.