Coronavirus Omicron vs. Delta Variant: Omicron is as serious as Delta and Covid affects sperm count





Two new studies reveal two very interesting facts about the coronavirus. One of these findings deals with the severity of the relatively new Omicron variant first discovered in South Africa, and the other is the correlation between the virus and male fertility. Is revealed. Omicron infection is not so serious According to early UK data, infections caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus are less serious than those caused by Delta. Read again | Experts claim that the properties of the Omicron variant remain “amazing” Imperial College London Researchers compared 11,329 people who were confirmed or likely to be infected with Omicron to about 200,000 who were infected with other variants. According to a report released prior to the peer review and updated Monday, “Severity than Delta, as determined by either the percentage of positive people reporting symptoms or the percentage of cases looking for a hospital. There is no evidence of low Omicron so far. Post-infection care. “ After two doses, vaccine efficacy against symptomatic Omicron infections ranged from 0% to 20%. After the booster shot, the effect ranged from 55% to 80%. Based on an analysis of the individual risk factors in the report, the probability of reinfection with Omicron is 5.4 times higher than the probability of reinfection with Delta. Read again | Scientists identify common symptoms of highly contagious Omicron variants According to one study, health care workers exposed to SARS-CoV-2 in the pre-Omicron era had 85% protection against a second infection 6 months after infection, but “past infections”. The protection against reinfection by Omicron provided by is only 19%. “ After COVID-19, sperm count and motility can be low for several months Researchers, some people Sperm quality remains impaired for months After recovering from COVID-19. Researchers have found that semen itself is not infectious. Men who provided samples within one month of recovery from symptomatic infection showed decreased sperm motility in 60% of cases and decreased sperm count in 37% of cases. Read again | Israel announces a fourth booster effect and doctor over the 1960s as Omicron rages Semen samples were collected from 120 Belgian men with an average age of 35 years 52 days after COVID-19 symptoms resolved, as described in Fertility and Sterness on Monday. Results from 51 men tested between 1 and 2 months after recovery showed that 37 percent had reduced sperm motility and 29 percent had low sperm count. Twenty-eight percent of men who provided semen samples at least two months after recovery impaired sperm motility and 6% had low sperm counts. There was no correlation between the severity of COVID-19 infection and sperm characteristics. See | Omicron variants are spread all over the world “Couple wishing to become pregnant should be warned that sperm quality after COVID-19 infection may not be optimal,” the researchers concluded. The recovery period is estimated to be three months, but further follow-up is being conducted to determine if permanent damage has occurred. (There is input from the agency)

