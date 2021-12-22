14 terms that every patient should know about the COVID-19 pandemic

Accurate information is the key to understanding how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But the difficulty is the increasing number of complex terms that have evolved during the pandemic process, and what appears to be a cataclysm in our language with new and unfamiliar words.

To make matters worse, some of these basic concepts are confused by misinformation. From asymptomatic to breakthrough infections and boosters, there are several terms that can help physicians understand COVID-19 to better understand it.

AMA is critical to scientific integrity, transparency, and public confidence in the fight to contain the global spread of COVID-19 and plan the approval, distribution, and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. I am aware of sex. Get the latest information on AMA COVID-19 vaccine development..

This brief glossary will help guide doctors in a variety of terms to further educate patients about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asymptomatic Asymptomatic

If a person has no symptoms of the disease but can infect others with the virus that causes the disease, this means that they are asymptomatic. For COVID-19, this means that there is no fever, dry cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, body aches, or other common symptoms. If a person has COVID-19 but is asymptomatic, they pose a risk of spreading COVID-19. Therefore, it is important to have a test, isolate whether the result is positive, and get medical care.

Booster dose Booster dose

COVID-19 booster is the dose of vaccine given when the initial sufficient immune response to the primary vaccine series is likely to diminish over time. Two doses from Pfizer-BioNTech Persons 16 years and older who have been at least 6 months old since the second dose of the mRNA vaccine should be boosted.

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine booster inoculated EUA to all adults 2 months after the first dose. For the Moderna double dose mRNA vaccine, all adults should receive a booster 6 months after the second dose.

Additional primary dose Additional primary dose

Administration of additional vaccine doses that are considered part of the primary vaccine series occurs when the initial immune response following the primary vaccine series is likely to be inadequate. This may be necessary for people who have moderate to severe immunodeficiency and have not built adequate protection after the primary series.

Additional primary shots may prevent serious and potentially life-threatening COVID-19 in people who may not have responded to the double-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine primary series.

Breakthrough infections Breakthrough infections

Some who are fully vaccinated will develop the expected COVID-19. This is a breakthrough infection, SARS-CoV-2RNA or SARS-CoV-2RNA in respiratory specimens taken from humans 14 days after receiving all recommended doses of any of the three vaccines approved or approved in the United States. It is defined as the detection of an antigen. Dangerous delta variant SARS-CoV-2 infection contributed to increased breakthrough infections of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States

Clinical trials Clinical trials

Clinical trials are conducted to answer questions about new treatments and diversion of old drugs. In the case of COVID-19, these studies on human participants identified the safety and efficacy of potential vaccines and treatments.

This is the identification and follow-up of people who may have come into contact with people infected with COVID-19. Contact tracing is an important tool for countries to effectively deploy and use to contain outbreaks, but it has not been successfully adopted in the United States due to the high number of cases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, contact tracing remains the key to slowing spread and controlling the growth of COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus mutant Coronavirus mutant

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines variants as viral genomes that may contain one or more mutations. A group of variants may have similar genetic changes. It is a lineage or a group of lines.

When this happens, Variants may be specified by CDC And other public health organizations are used as “variants of concern” or “variants of interest”. The Delta and Omicron variants are examples of variants of concern.

Complete vaccination Complete vaccination

It is considered that you have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 two weeks after your second vaccination with a double vaccination series such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s mRNA vaccine. If you are vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, you are considered fully vaccinated after a single dose.

If anyone, regardless of age, does not meet these requirements, they are not fully vaccinated and all precautions should be continued.

Herd immunity Herd immunity

This occurs when a significant portion of the population is immune to the disease and limits the spread of further diseases. People without immunity are indirectly protected because of the small spread of the ongoing illness.

Heterogeneous boost Heterogeneous boost

With FDA approval and CDC recommendations, a single dose of any of the approved COVID-19 vaccine boosters allows for heterogeneous boosters (also known as “mixing and matching”). Physicians should perform individual benefit risk assessments to inform patients about booster vaccines to use, keeping in mind clinical considerations, including rare adverse events. However, heterologous vaccination may only be considered for booster immunization.

If the test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is positive, it should be quarantined. Even if you are asymptomatic, you should be isolated if you are infected with SARS-CoV-2. This is to isolate and protect people who are not ill. Quarantine may be voluntary or required by federal, state, or local public health orders.

Unlike quarantine, quarantine occurs when a person may have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2. If a person may have been exposed, contact with others should be quarantined for about two weeks. If quarantine is required, follow the recommendations of your local public health department.

It is estimated that 15% to 80% of patients may experience long COVID after recovery, even if they are not so ill in the first place.This leaves a lot COVID long-distance carrier asking about symptoms And what to do?

Long COVID (or post-COVID status) is a variety of new, recurrent, or ongoing health that people may experience more than 4 weeks after the initial infection with SARS-CoV-2. It’s a problem. Even people who are asymptomatic can experience long COVIDs. This can manifest itself as a health problem of different types and combinations, and can vary in length of time.

Innate immunity is acquired by being exposed to the diseased organism by being infected with the actual disease. Obtaining COVID-19 may provide innate immunity. Current evidence suggests that reinfection with the virus that causes COVID-19 is rare 90 days after the initial infection.

