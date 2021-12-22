Star cells in the brain make memory flexible-ScienceDaily





As we live in a dynamically changing environment, it is important for our brains not only to learn new things, but also to modify existing memories. This is commonly referred to as “cognitive flexibility”. Without this ability, we cannot adapt to the changing environment and are vulnerable to making the wrong choices from relying solely on past memories. A researcher led by C. Justinley, a researcher at the Cognitive Social Center of the Institute for Basic Sciences (IBS) in Daejeon, South Korea, found that stellate cells, which are stellate cells in the brain, provide cognitive flexibility. I reported that I was adjusting. Specifically, they found that the ability of astrocytes to simultaneously regulate and integrate synaptic plasticity at nearby synapses is important for promoting cognitive flexibility. Decreased cognitive flexibility in brain disorders such as autism, schizophrenia, and the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease is thought to be due to decreased function of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR). .. NMDARs are important receptors for synaptic plasticity and are activated by many agonists and core agonists, but the source of one of the core agonists, D-serine, is controversial. Researchers have shown that astrocytes can actually synthesize D-serine and release it via a calcium-activated channel called Best1 using astrocyte-specific gene regulation. Combined with previous knowledge that astrocytes can release glutamate via Best 1, co-release of D-serine and glutamate indicates that astrocytes are ideal regulators of NMDAR activity and synaptic plasticity. .. In particular, researchers note that astrocyte-mediated long-term depression (LTD), a phenomenon in which inactive synapses weaken when nearby synapses become active, is important for cognitive flexibility. Shown. “Because each astrocyte is in contact with more than 100,000 synapses, it can control many synapses and at the same time integrate synaptic plasticity,” said KOH Wuhyun, lead author of the study. I am saying. In the report, they studied a Best1 knockout (Best1 KO) mouse model that lacks heterosynaptic LTD due to reduced NMDAR tone. In Morris Water Maze experiments involving mice attempting to find a hidden platform, Best1 KO mice functioned similarly to wild-type mice in the first learning session. However, when moving the platform to the other side, the Best1KO mouse showed problems with memory changes. Interestingly, when NMDAR tones were improved in Best 1 KO mice by D-serine injection during the first learning period, those memory correction problems were resolved in subsequent experiments. This finding indicates that memory flexibility is determined from the time of initial learning. This is different from the previously proposed theory that synaptic plasticity occurs only when memory changes are needed. In addition, researchers have discovered that norepinephrine and its receptor α1-AR can activate astrocytes and cause simultaneous release of D-serine and glutamate. This means that memory flexibility can be determined by the degree of concentration and arousal during the learning period. Director C. Justinley said: “Previous studies have focused primarily on changes in specific synapses in response to stimuli. The discovery of this phenomenon that changes in one synapse can cause changes in nearby synapses during learning is Knowing what happens at other synapses is important for understanding the mechanisms of learning and memory formation. “” Autism, integration, which is known to reduce cognitive flexibility in this study. It is expected to provide valuable insights on how to alleviate or treat the symptoms of synapse and early dementia, “he added.

Story source: material Provided by National Institute for Basic Biology.. Note: Content can be edited in style and length.

