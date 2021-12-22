According to the CDC, 2021 could be the deadliest solar eclipse in the country last year.





New York (AP) — US health officials say 2021 is becoming even more deadly than last year. It’s certainly premature to say, as all death reports for November and December haven’t arrived for weeks. However, based on available information, 2021 is likely to exceed last year’s record death to at least 15,000, said Robert Anderson, who oversees death statistics at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. increase. Last year was the most deadly in US history, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC report, released Wednesday, shows that 2020 was actually even worse than previously reported institutions. read more: COVID has helped cause the greatest decline in life expectancy in the United States since World War II The report shows a final total of about 33.84 million US deaths last year, about 25,000 more than the tentative number announced earlier this year. Such jumps between provisional and final numbers are common, but due to delays in death records from some states that switched to the new electronic reporting system, the 2020 difference is more than normal. Anderson said it was also big. The CDC also revised its life expectancy estimates for 2020 this week. Life expectancy for the year was 77 years, a decrease of 1.8 years from 2019. Authorities previously estimated it to be 1.5 years. Anderson said more than 3.4 million people are likely to die nationwide in 2021. Other experts said they believe the annual death toll will be about the same as or higher than in 2020. “That’s really sad,” said Ali Mokudad, a mortality statistics expert at the University of Washington. The main reason for this is COVID-19, which hit the United States around March 2020 and became the third leading cause of death in the United States after heart disease and cancer. read more: COVID kills rural Americans twice as often as urban people Last year, COVID-19 was the root cause of about 351,000 deaths. According to Anderson, this year’s numbers are already 356,000 and the final tally could reach 370,000. Experts also believe that the 2021 number will be affected by the drug overdose epidemic, which is expected to exceed 100,000 for the first time in a calendar year. Increasing annual deaths are not uncommon. From 2018 to 2019, before the advent of COVID-19, the annual number increased by nearly 16,000. However, the coronavirus had a clear effect. According to Kenny Johnson, a researcher at the University of New Hampshire, the country’s population growth rate was the lowest in history between July 2020 and July 2021, primarily due to deaths from COVID-19. .. Authorities wanted the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce deaths. However, vaccination became gradually available this year, with only 7 million people fully vaccinated at the end of January and 63 million at the end of March. Since then, many Americans have chosen not to be vaccinated. According to the CDC, 204 million Americans have been fully vaccinated. That’s about 65% of the US population aged 5 and over to be shot. Indeed, Mokudad said it is a major reason why COVID-19 mortality may increase despite the availability of effective vaccines. He added that the emergence of new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus only exacerbated the problem.

