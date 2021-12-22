Exercise at higher altitudes associated with a greater decrease in glucose with type 1 diabetes







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio People with type 1 diabetes can experience a significant drop in blood sugar when exercising at high altitudes compared to sea level. Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & metabolism.. In a small study of seven adults with type 1 diabetes, participants had significantly lower blood glucose levels after 1 hour of exercise under conditions emulating 4,200 meters above sea level compared to sea level conditions. I experienced it. Dugan He holds a PhD in nutrition and exercise physiology from the University of Western Australia’s Faculty of Human Sciences in Crawley, Australia. ..

“These findings suggest that exercise performed immediately after exposure to the highlands may increase risk. Hypoglycemia through exercise, ” Cory Dugan, AFHEA, Bachelor of Science, A candidate with a PhD in nutrition and exercise physiology from the University of Western Australia’s Faculty of Human Sciences in Crawley, Australia, told Healio. “Future guidelines take these findings into account and ask that patients with type 1 diabetes be safer when moving from lowlands to highlands, such as mountains, without acclimatization.” Dugan et al. Conducted a randomized single-blind crossover study and recruited seven adults with type 1 diabetes and no respiratory illness from January 2019 to September 2019. Participants completed a proficiency session and two times. Exercise session. They performed one exercise session under normal oxygen conditions typical of sea surface and a second exercise session under simulated hypoxia at an altitude of 4,200 meters. Participants took anthropometric measurements during a proficiency session and performed step-by-step exercise tests to measure peak rates of oxygen consumption. Prior to each exercise session, researchers measured blood glucose levels. Exercise was performed only when blood glucose levels were between 6 mmol / L and 11 mmol / L. Both sessions consisted of 60 minutes of exercise on a cycle ergometer at 45% of the peak rate of oxygen consumption at sea surface. The oxygen partial pressure was 160 mm Hg at sea level and 92 mm Hg at high altitude. Participants had a 60 minute recovery after each session. Researchers took blood samples at time intervals before, during, and after each session to measure glucose, lactate, and insulin, and collected respiratory gas to measure the rate of hydrate oxidation. Prior to exercise, participants did not have significantly different blood glucose levels between normal and hypoxic conditions. After 60 minutes of exercise and 60 minutes of recovery, blood glucose levels in those exercising at high altitudes decreased, but those exercising at sea level did not. “Compare the increased risk of hypoglycemia after exercise under hypoxia [with] Normal oxygen status suggests that people with type 1 diabetes need to take special care when monitoring their blood glucose levels when exercising in these conditions, “Dugan said. “In addition, changes in glucose regulation combined with a variety of other factors, such as inaccurate blood glucose measurements and freezing of insulin at low temperatures, create a unique challenge for people with type 1 diabetes to participate in hyperglycemia. -Advanced activities. “ Prior to exercise, participants exercising at higher altitudes had higher carbohydrate oxidation rates compared to sea level (P = .002). During exercise, the rate of oxidation increased in both normal oxygen conditions (P = .001) and hypoxia (= .001)P <.001) Exercise conditions. Oxidation rates returned to pre-exercise levels during the recovery period. The rate of fat oxidation also increased significantly during hypoxia (P = .001) and normal oxygen (= .001)P <.001) Exercise your regimen during recovery before returning to pre-exercise levels. Researchers write that the limitations of this study include small samples and a lack of isotope tracer technology or muscle biopsy. Future research could further investigate the mechanism by which blood sugar levels drop during high-altitude exercise, according to Dugan. For more information: Corey Dugan, AFHEA, Bachelor of Science, Can be reached with [email protected]..

