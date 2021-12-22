Omicron suspected of having a marine holiday party

Marine health officials suspect that a variant of Omicron may be responsible for the outbreak of COVID-19 that occurred after a holiday party at Larkspur’s restaurant.

At least 28 people tested positive for COVID-19 after an event held locally on December 11th at Farmhouse. Some participants are experiencing flu-like symptoms. All were in their 40s and 50s.

“I think this is a glimpse into the next chapter of the pandemic for us,” said Dr. Matt Willis, a county public health officer, on Monday. “I wouldn’t be surprised if this particular outbreak was caused by Omicron.”

Mike and Eliza Koppel, a Larkspur couple in their 50s, hosted the event.

“When I decided to have a party, I looked up the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website,” says Mike Koeppel. “We heard Dr. Fauci’s speech. When he said, there is no reason why you can’t have a holiday party if you’re vaccinated.”

Koeppels requested the guest to be vaccinated to attend. Many of the people who attended with them also received booster vaccinations. Guests were also asked to self-manage the COVID-19 home test to ensure they were not infected on the day of the party.

“We made sure that the restaurant windows and doors remained open to keep the air flow as close as possible,” said Mike Koppel. “We wanted to make sure that we were following all the appropriate protocols and guidance at that time.”

Guests did not wear masks because the new state obligations that require face coverings in all indoor public facilities have not yet come into effect. The presence of the Omicron variant in Marine was confirmed on Friday, but it probably arrived earlier.

On December 13th, a party guest reported a positive COVID-19 test to Koeppels. It was the first warning of many.

“We have a terrible feeling about what happened,” said Eliza Koppel. “It’s the worst nightmare.”

“The last thing you want to do is make a number of your friends sick,” said Mike Koppel.

He said he has isolated himself from others since he received a positive PCR test result on December 16.

“I had very minor symptoms,” he said. “I am one of the lucky ones.”

Eliza Koeppel said the tests have been negative so far. Neither of the couple’s two teenage daughters tested positive.

According to Willis, the number of participants who have been vaccinated but tested positive increases the likelihood that the Omicron variant is the cause.

“Currently, we know that about half of the participants in this event are infected,” Willis said. “The 50% incidence rate is consistent with a highly contagious virus. Delta is highly contagious, but has not reached a 50% attack rate.”

So far, the good news is that none of the participants have been seriously ill, Willis said.

“There was no hospitalization,” Willis said. “This is a sign of the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing serious illness.”

On Monday, four were admitted to Marin with COVID-19.

Willis said the county did not recommend opposition to the rally because of the duration of the pandemic and its impact on mental health.

“But it’s more important than ever to take steps to make it as safe as possible,” he said.

He recommended that people use the home test by the afternoon of the day before the event, or preferably that morning. He admitted that the test kit was missing.

“The federal supply chain is struggling to keep up with demand, which is frustrating because we know that home inspections are needed,” he said.

Last week, Marine Public Health distributed 96,000 home test kits to families with school-aged children.

“We will get another 50,000 kits from the state and distribute them to the low-income community in the next few days,” Willis said. “Our vision is that every home in Marin County has a home test kit at hand.”