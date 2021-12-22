Covid Vaccination for Children in the UK: What Has It Approved? | Coronavirus





Published by the UK Government Vaccine Advisor New guidance on Covid vaccination for young people In the light of the rapidly spreading Omicron mutant. This advice provides Covid vaccination for children up to the age of 5 and extends the booster program to more teens. What has been decided? A safety and efficacy review by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has approved Covid vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years. This approval paved the way for the Independent Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) to recommend Covid Jab to approximately 330,000 endangered children in this age group. Who are you targeting? Children aged 5 to 11 years who are domestic contacts of people who belong to the clinical risk group or are immunosuppressed are eligible for Covid jabs. Which vaccine do they get? Children aged 5 to 11 years at risk will be provided with one-third of the dose (10 micrograms) used for adults (10 micrograms) of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. The recommendation is a two-dose primary course given at 8-week intervals. How about the booster program? JCVI also recommended an extension of the booster program, which currently recommends a full 30 microgram Pfizer / BioNTech booster for three specific groups. 12 to 15 years old living at home with someone who belongs to a clinical risk group or is immunosuppressed. 12 to 15 years old with severe immunodeficiency who have already been vaccinated for the third time. Boosters should be administered within 3 months of the last shot of the primary course. What does the vaccine achieve? The majority of children between the ages of 5 and 11 have a very low risk of severe Covid, but children with underlying health are at increased risk of being vaccinated. For those who have already taken the primary course of Covid Vaccine, the booster provides additional protection against Omicron. How about a healthy child? JCVI, which advises on the use of approved vaccines, will soon provide further advice on healthy 5-11 year old Covid vaccines. This group wants to review more data before making recommendations, including evidence of how much protection a child has gained against Omicron after a Covid infection. Is the vaccine safe for children? In the United States alone, more than 5 million Pfizer vaccines have already been given to children aged 5 to 11 years. Based on its deployment and evidence from around the world, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has concluded that the benefits of vaccination outweigh Covid’s known potential risks. The CDC records nearly 2 million cases of Covid out of 28 million children aged 5 to 11 years in the country.The virus generally causes mild illness in adolescents, but Covid remains One of the top 10 causes of death Between 5 and 11 years old. In November, the European Medicines Agency agreed to use the Pfizer vaccine in children of the same age group after children in randomized clinical trials. Are the side effects the same for children and adults? They tend to be that way. The most common side effects in children are arm pain, malaise, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and sometimes fever from injections, which usually go away within a few days. When will the vaccine be available? The NHS will probably announce when it will be possible to deliver shots within a few days, but the main focus at this time is to provide more booster shots to adults. What are other countries doing? The U.S. medical regulators approve Pfizer / BioNTech shots Millions of healthy children have paved the way for the Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 in November. Children are given one-third of the dose used by adults. Europe has also promoted vaccination of children of all ages. France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Greece and Hungary all offer jabs in the hope of reducing the spread of the virus while keeping schools open.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/22/covid-vaccination-uk-children-what-approved The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos