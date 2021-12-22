A genetic mutation associated with the development of kidney disease was discovered





Researcher at Australian National University (ANU) Report of Cell Reports Medicine They identified a mutation in the gene VANGL1 that causes the development of kidney disease. It joins other genetic variants that are known to increase the risk of kidney disease, such as certain variants of the MYH9 and APOL1 genes. Further testing of the VANGL1 mutation also revealed that the gene helps prevent the immune system from attacking the kidneys. Survey results are published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine “Deletion of VANGL1 is a risk factor for antibody-mediated renal disease... “ “We identify intron deletions of VANGL1 that predispose to kidney injury in high-risk populations through kidney-specific processes,” the researchers write. “Half of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) develop nephritis, but the predisposing mechanism for renal damage is not well understood. Evidence of genetic contribution to the involvement of specific organs in SLE is limited. We have confirmed that there is a large deletion in Intron 7 of Van Gogh Like 1 (VANGL1) associated with nephritis in SLE patients. “ Researchers have sequenced the genomes of patients with autoimmune kidney disease and those in the Tiwi Islands, who have a very high incidence of kidney disease. “Patients with this mutation are significantly more likely to develop kidney disease,” said lead author, nephrologist, and ANU researcher Dr. Simon Jiang. “This finding has a huge impact on the people of the Tiwi Islands. They have the highest record rate of kidney disease in the world. “If you have a systemic or inflammatory disease, this mutation allows the immune system to attack the kidneys. The natural function of this gene is to slow down its inflammatory process,” explains Jiang. Did. “People think that immune disorders such as lupus accidentally attack the kidneys. What we actually showed for the first time is that the kidneys have their own way of resisting or stopping the attack. is.” New discoveries highlight the evolving role of VANGL1 and other PCP genes in kidney damage and repair. This can have important implications for treatment and transplantation.

