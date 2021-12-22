228 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the London area on Wednesday, reducing hospitalizations





The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported a record 228 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with no additional deaths. The surge in positive cases last week put a heavy burden on the health unit’s ability to deal with affected people. They urge those who test positive for COVID-19 to immediately self-quarantine and not wait for a call from the health unit. As of Wednesday morning, more than 300 people tested positive, but were not contacted. “Since the Omicron variant was first identified in our community, the number of cases has increased at an unprecedented rate. The virus spreads easily and quickly,” said Alex Summers, Deputy Medical Officer. The doctor says. The region within the statement. “When we want to get together with friends and family, we ask everyone to pay attention. We know that’s not what people want to hear, but the situation is unprecedented. It is unfolding and we all need to act together to prevent it from spreading further. “ MLHU recorded 54 recovery on Wednesday, with 1,143 active cases in the region. The 7-day moving average for daily cases is up to 136. The majority of new cases reported on Wednesday are people aged 25-39 years (77 cases), followed by people aged 40-64 years (61 cases). Only 6 cases were reported among people over the age of 65. Currently, the number of COVID-19 cases in December is 1,607, which is higher than the total number of cases reported in September, October and November. Hospitalization is relatively low and remains stable The Center for Health Sciences (LHSC) in London is taking care of 13 COVID-19 people, one less than the day before. There are up to 5 adult patients receiving critical care and up to 5 in children’s hospitals. Currently, the number of LHSC staff who are positive in the test and isolated is 36, an increase of 5 from the previous day. There are no active outbreaks in London hospitals. According to LHSC, hospitals remain open and people in need of urgent or urgent care should not delay their visit to the hospital. COVID-19 inside and outside the region Southwestern Public Health reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with no additional deaths. There are 328 ongoing cases in the area, four of which are hospitalized with 11 patients, including critical care centers. Huron Perth Public Health posted 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 88 ongoing infections in the area. Meanwhile, Ontario reported on Wednesday 4,383 new COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths across the state. Up to 168 patients are being treated for COVID-related illnesses receiving critical care, an increase of 3 from the previous day. The state-wide 7-day moving average per day is up to 3,520, an increase of 142% from last week.

