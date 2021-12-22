Health
Everything you need to know about the rapid COVID-19 test kit
The advent of the Omicron variant has spurred the scrambling of the COVID-19 lateral flow test to ensure safe holiday parties and family gatherings. The UK is tackling the shortage of these cheap and rapid inspections (known in the United States as rapid inspections). After last week, health officials said they would pick up Omicron as effectively as the previous most infectious strain, Delta.
In the U.S., President Joe Biden will deliver 500 million free COVID-19 tests to people’s homes starting next month, sending troops to help overwhelming hospitals when the U.S. faces a recurrence of a pandemic. Said. New York has already distributed rapid inspection kits, but Vermont has issued an obligation to help cover inspection costs through insurance companies in a move that could soon become a federal requirement.
When should I be tested after being exposed to COVID-19?
According to Irene Petersen, a professor of epidemiology at the University College London, the best time to test is a few days after being exposed to a person infected with the virus. That’s because people start getting infected at different times. If you sit next to someone infected with the virus on Friday, you should be tested on Monday.
I’m going to a Christmas party. When do I need to take the test?
Just before leaving home, Petersen said. Don’t trust the negative test two days ago – “You may have become infectious in the meantime.”
Can you trust the result of negative lateral flow?
Do not rely on one test performed a few days after exposure, Petersen said. Testing should continue until about a week after being exposed to the virus.
So you tested positive. So what?
First of all, it is best to trust the rapid inspection.
“If immunochromatography is positive, it is very likely that you are infected with COVID-19,” Petersen said. Reportedly, there is less than one false positive for every 1,000 immunoflow tests performed.
The official UK line is after a quick positive test. PCR tests should be performed and self-quarantined until results are confirmed. If the PCR is positive within 2 days of the rapid test, 10 days of isolation should be started. Subsequent PCRs should be completely isolated for 10 days, regardless of the outcome.
Petersen advises you to stay home shortly after a positive rapid test, especially if you start to have symptoms. “If you have a fever, runny nose, and positive immunochromatography, you are infectious,” she said.
What is the difference between rapid testing and PCR?
Lateral flow testing checks for the presence of viral proteins in the body. The levels of these proteins are most likely to be high when they are most infectious, which can reduce accuracy immediately after infection or towards the end of the disease. It is also known as a rapid test because it can be collected at home and results are obtained in just 15 minutes.
PCR tests that identify genetic material from the virus should be checked and interpreted in the laboratory. Results can take up to 2 days and are more expensive than lateral flow. The genetic material that may be included in the sample is amplified in the lab, making PCR more sensitive in detecting the virus. This means that you can pick up the illness faster than a quick test. According to the Robert Koch Institute, PCR can detect the virus from 2 to 16 days after infection.
According to Petersen, PCR can be positive even when it is no longer infectious, because the genetic material from the virus may remain.
