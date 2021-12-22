How serious is Omicron?Answered your COVID-19 question

The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 has only been in the spotlight for about a month, and while scientists are not relieved, there are uncertainties about it. There are many.

Omicron is much more contagious than the delta type and causes most of the cases of COVID-19 in Colorado. Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Compared to measles, This is one of the most infectious viruses that humans have experienced the misfortunes they encounter.

It is also difficult for the immune system to recognize and stop. This means that vaccinated people are more likely to have breakthrough cases, and those infected with previous versions of the virus are at increased risk of reinfection. And it is rapidly replacing Delta, Promote rapid increase in incidents nationwide..

Omicron accounted for only about one-tenth of COVID-19 infections in Colorado as of the week of December 12. With complete data last week, state officials have begun preparing what appears to be an inevitable acquisition.Governor Jared Polis will be in the state on Tuesday Redirect treatments that are likely to work against Omicron In counties where variants are more widespread and will open more popular sites for COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

The Denver Post has put together this guide on what we do and don’t know about Omicron.

Isn’t it so serious?

This is the biggest unanswered question.

In South Africa, patients were less likely to be hospitalized at Omicron, and hospitalized patients tended to recover faster. It is not clear if that will be the case everywhere, as infected people in South Africa are generally young and scientists believe that almost all South African residents were exposed to previous versions of the virus. Based on the high death of the sky there..

When the immune system gets a preview of the virus spikes, either by vaccination or a previous infection, it makes a good start in the fight against the virus and reduces the chances of a serious illness. (Unlike infectious diseases, vaccines only introduce spikes, which stimulate the immune system but do not cause illness.) That is, serious illnesses in South Africa, regardless of the characteristics of Omicron. You can expect it to decrease.

You have to wait for a definitive answer about this.

Does the vaccine still work?

So far, they have held up in preventing serious illness and death, reducing odds by about 70% compared to unvaccinated people. However, protection against mild illness is significantly reduced.

Early UK data show that two doses of Pfizer vaccine or previous infections do not provide sufficient protection in either case. Reduces the risk of new infections by about 20%.. Those who received the booster effect had more protection with estimates ranging from 55% to 80%.

The Modana and Johnson & Johnson shots weren’t used in the UK, so there’s little evidence of how they work. In general, Moderna shots and Pfizer shots show similar results, with Johnson & Johnson shots being slightly less effective.

Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at New York University, is a webinar for journalists who struggles to prevent antibodies against previous versions of the virus from “attaching” to Omicron’s mutated spikes and invading cells. It means that you are doing it. Taking a third shot to increase the number of antibodies helps, but even those with boosters should expect more breakthrough cases, she said.

The cases of vaccinated people should be milder, because the immune system has other lines of defense, Gounder said. She said it takes days for the body to collect them and the virus to establish a foothold, but probably not enough to make you seriously ill.

“It is impossible to prevent all infections with the vaccine,” she said. “I think the consequences of interest should be serious illness, hospitalization, and death.”

What about other tools?

Besides vaccines, the most important layer for protecting people at high risk of serious illness is access to monoclonal antibody therapy in the event of infection.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-created versions of substances produced by the immune system to neutralize the virus and prevent it from entering cells. Unfortunately, two of the three monoclonal antibody options do not work well for Omicron. Third not enough To treat all high-risk people who are expected to get sick in the coming weeks.

Pfizer’s new antiviral drug, Pax Robin Expected to work against Omicron, But it’s not available yet.

How bad can it be?

It is always difficult to predict what COVID-19 will do next. That said, scientists are worried.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, warned about the case on Sunday. May reach record height In January.

Gounder said the healthcare system may have problems, even if Omicron is milder and has a lower risk to any individual. She said that even if a huge number of people were infected and a small percentage of them became seriously ill, it could still mean more patients than the hospital could handle.

It’s a good idea for everyone to take multiple steps to protect themselves, such as wearing masks or moving meetings outdoors, but at risk to unvaccinated people, the elderly, and them. It is essential for people with medical conditions that are exposed to the disease, Gounder said.

“We expect more hospitalizations and more deaths in the coming weeks,” she said.