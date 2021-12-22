Health
How serious is Omicron?Answered your COVID-19 question
The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 has only been in the spotlight for about a month, and while scientists are not relieved, there are uncertainties about it. There are many.
Omicron is much more contagious than the delta type and causes most of the cases of COVID-19 in Colorado. Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Compared to measles, This is one of the most infectious viruses that humans have experienced the misfortunes they encounter.
It is also difficult for the immune system to recognize and stop. This means that vaccinated people are more likely to have breakthrough cases, and those infected with previous versions of the virus are at increased risk of reinfection. And it is rapidly replacing Delta, Promote rapid increase in incidents nationwide..
Omicron accounted for only about one-tenth of COVID-19 infections in Colorado as of the week of December 12. With complete data last week, state officials have begun preparing what appears to be an inevitable acquisition.Governor Jared Polis will be in the state on Tuesday Redirect treatments that are likely to work against Omicron In counties where variants are more widespread and will open more popular sites for COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
The Denver Post has put together this guide on what we do and don’t know about Omicron.
Isn’t it so serious?
This is the biggest unanswered question.
In South Africa, patients were less likely to be hospitalized at Omicron, and hospitalized patients tended to recover faster. It is not clear if that will be the case everywhere, as infected people in South Africa are generally young and scientists believe that almost all South African residents were exposed to previous versions of the virus. Based on the high death of the sky there..
When the immune system gets a preview of the virus spikes, either by vaccination or a previous infection, it makes a good start in the fight against the virus and reduces the chances of a serious illness. (Unlike infectious diseases, vaccines only introduce spikes, which stimulate the immune system but do not cause illness.) That is, serious illnesses in South Africa, regardless of the characteristics of Omicron. You can expect it to decrease.
You have to wait for a definitive answer about this.
Does the vaccine still work?
So far, they have held up in preventing serious illness and death, reducing odds by about 70% compared to unvaccinated people. However, protection against mild illness is significantly reduced.
Early UK data show that two doses of Pfizer vaccine or previous infections do not provide sufficient protection in either case. Reduces the risk of new infections by about 20%.. Those who received the booster effect had more protection with estimates ranging from 55% to 80%.
The Modana and Johnson & Johnson shots weren’t used in the UK, so there’s little evidence of how they work. In general, Moderna shots and Pfizer shots show similar results, with Johnson & Johnson shots being slightly less effective.
Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at New York University, is a webinar for journalists who struggles to prevent antibodies against previous versions of the virus from “attaching” to Omicron’s mutated spikes and invading cells. It means that you are doing it. Taking a third shot to increase the number of antibodies helps, but even those with boosters should expect more breakthrough cases, she said.
The cases of vaccinated people should be milder, because the immune system has other lines of defense, Gounder said. She said it takes days for the body to collect them and the virus to establish a foothold, but probably not enough to make you seriously ill.
“It is impossible to prevent all infections with the vaccine,” she said. “I think the consequences of interest should be serious illness, hospitalization, and death.”
What about other tools?
Besides vaccines, the most important layer for protecting people at high risk of serious illness is access to monoclonal antibody therapy in the event of infection.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-created versions of substances produced by the immune system to neutralize the virus and prevent it from entering cells. Unfortunately, two of the three monoclonal antibody options do not work well for Omicron. Third not enough To treat all high-risk people who are expected to get sick in the coming weeks.
Pfizer’s new antiviral drug, Pax Robin Expected to work against Omicron, But it’s not available yet.
How bad can it be?
It is always difficult to predict what COVID-19 will do next. That said, scientists are worried.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, warned about the case on Sunday. May reach record height In January.
Gounder said the healthcare system may have problems, even if Omicron is milder and has a lower risk to any individual. She said that even if a huge number of people were infected and a small percentage of them became seriously ill, it could still mean more patients than the hospital could handle.
It’s a good idea for everyone to take multiple steps to protect themselves, such as wearing masks or moving meetings outdoors, but at risk to unvaccinated people, the elderly, and them. It is essential for people with medical conditions that are exposed to the disease, Gounder said.
“We expect more hospitalizations and more deaths in the coming weeks,” she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/12/22/omicron-covid-severity-contagiousness-immune-system-vaccines-antibodies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]