Studies suggest that Omicron has a lower risk of hospitalization than Delta-nationwide

South African studies suggest hospitalization for people infected with and reduced risk of serious illness Omicron coronavirus mutant In contrast to Delta Air Lines, the authors say that some of them are likely due to high herd immunity.

Questions about the pathogenicity of Omicron are at the heart of scientific and political debate in many countries. The government is working on how to respond to the spread of mutants while researchers are competing to understand it.

A new, non-peer-reviewed study sought to assess the severity of the disease by comparing all data on Omicron infections in October and November with data on delta infections in April and November in South Africa.

The analysis was performed by a group of scientists from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NICD) and major universities such as the University of the Witwatersland and the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

They used data from four sources: national COVID-19 case data reported to NICD, public sector laboratories, one large private sector laboratory, and national private and public sector. Genome data of clinical specimens sent from the Institute of Diagnostic Science to NICD.

The authors found that patients infected with Omicron had an approximately 80% lower risk of hospitalization and a 30% lower risk of severe illness compared to Delta.

















However, they contained some warnings, warning against jumping to conclusions about the unique properties of Omicron.

“It is difficult to unravel the high-level relative contributions of previous herd immunity to the intrinsically lower toxicity to the observed lower disease severity,” they wrote.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom, explained that South African studies are important, in the first well-conducted study presented in preprint format on the issue of severity of Omicron vs. Delta. I said there is.

But Hunter said its main weakness was the comparison of Omicron data over a period of time with Delta data over a previous period.

“Therefore, even if Omicron cases are less likely to be hospitalized than Delta cases, is this due to an inherent difference in pathogenicity or because of higher herd immunity in November than before? I can’t judge that year, “he said.

“To some extent, this is not a problem for patients who only care that they are less ill, but knowing that they will be able to better understand the possible pressures on medical services. It’s important to keep it. “

The results of a major study by Imperial College London, published last week, showed that while data on hospitalization remained very limited, there were no signs that Omicron was milder than Delta.

It has not been peer-reviewed or published in medical journals.

(Report by Estelle Shirbon, edited by Josephine Mason and Mark Potter)