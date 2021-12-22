Health
ANU scientists have discovered an unusually high gene mutation rate behind kidney disease in the Tiwi Islands of the Northern Territory
A year and a half ago, Dennis Henry was a lively and energetic 35-year-old father from the Tiwi Islands.
Key Point:
- Australian National University scientists have discovered a very widespread genetic mutation in the Tiwi Islands
- People with mutations are very likely to develop kidney disease
- Senior Researcher Dr. Simon Jean says more research is needed to understand why mutations exist and how they can be treated.
But one day his life changed completely.
“When I took a rest from Smoko and went to the bathroom, I noticed that I was bleeding,” he said.
“I thought I was dreaming”
Just two days after the medical examination, Henry received catastrophic news from the doctor – his kidneys were shutting down quickly.
Doctors said it would take six years for him to start experiencing kidney failure — it happened in less than two years when the kidneys lost the ability to work to get rid of waste products.
“Doctors were surprised at how quickly it happened,” he said.
“It changed my life dramatically … The tensions in health problems kept my family away.
“It is very difficult to deal with life-changing health problems while experiencing farewells and trying to maintain a relationship with your child.
Today, Mr Henry can no longer swim in the sea, walking becomes difficult and difficult, and hunting and fishing are a thing of the past.
And he is not alone.
Despite being only 80 km from the Darwin coast, the Tiwi Islands have the highest reported rate of kidney disease in the world.
For decades, researchers have been confused by the spread of the disease on the island, but now scientific advances give us a glimpse of why.
Researchers at the Australian National University have discovered a mutation in the VANGL1 gene. This protects the kidneys from illness when functioning normally.
Otherwise, the kidneys lose the ability to resist attacks.
Dr. Simon Jean, a senior researcher, says that about 15 percent of the general population is born of mutations.
But in the Tiwi Islands, the percentage is almost 50 percent due to an unusual sequence of events that dates back thousands of years.
“When people first emigrated to the Tiwi Islands, years or years ago, 10 or 15 percent of them could have had the mutation,” said Dr. Jiang.
“And because it was more difficult to get to the mainland, they became a kind of landlocked country on the two islands, and the mutation was allowed to propagate.”
Dr. Jiang said that for much of history, the general health of the Tiwi Islands was so good due to its geographical isolation that the mutation did not cause any problems.
However, recent changes in eating habits and lifestyle have made it a big problem.
“If someone is fine, the gene probably won’t cause too many illnesses or problems,” said Dr. Jiang.
“But if something changes in the environment, genes can suddenly have more ominous consequences.
“One of the really impressive things is that many older people have very good kidney health, but it is the younger generation that begins to see a significant increase in the incidence of kidney disease.”
Dr. Jiang, who regularly visited the Tiwi Islands for his research before COVID, said the burden of illness on the island was “faced.”
Call for a change to dialysis treatment in the Tiwi Islands
Henry says he’s waiting for a new kidney and it’s hard to see friends and family around him die while waiting for a transplant.
He doesn’t know if he has a gene mutation, but if he does, it may make transplantation more difficult.
He wants big changes in the islands.
“Currently, there are many younger people in the Tiwi Islands who are suffering from renal failure than I am,” he said.
“It’s really bad because of lack of education, and people just die because they don’t get treatment.”
The Tiwi Islands kidney ward has only five dialysis chairs monitored by fly-in fly-out staff, forcing remote patients to travel hundreds of kilometers to urban areas for treatment.
Henry said that wasn’t enough.
“Going home for indigenous peoples in their home culture, it’s a medicine in itself,” he said.
“But everyone was rounded up and placed elsewhere.
He also said he wants health professionals to visit the community to provide education to the younger generation.
“They need a wake-up call … some of them are on the verge of this illness,” he said.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-23/tiwi-islands-nt-kidney-disease-scientists-discover-gene-mutation/100720090
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]