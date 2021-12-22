Early studies suggest a lower risk of Covid-19 hospitalization when infected with Omicron compared to Delta





Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of hospitalization with Covid-19 compared to Delta, suggesting one. study Released online on Wednesday Working paper According to researchers at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom. The study was based in Scotland.

other paper Posted to online server on Tuesday medrxiv.org Suggests that people with Omicron infections are 80% less likely to be hospitalized than those with Delta infections. However, according to the South African-based study, there was no difference in the risk of serious illness after the patient was hospitalized.

Both studies contain preliminary data and have not yet been published in peer-reviewed journals.

The study in Scotland included data from 23,840 omicrons and 126,511 delta cases from November 1st to December 19th. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh, the University of Strathclyde, and Scottish Public Health have scrutinized health results. Among those Omicron infections compared to Delta infections. There were 15 hospitalizations among Omicron infected individuals and 856 hospitalizations between Delta.

“Although few, the good news is that the two-thirds reduction in hospitalizations for double-vaccinated young people compared to Delta makes Oxford milder for more people. James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute and professor of structure, who was not involved in either study, Oxford University Biology is UK-based. Science Media Center on Wednesday. “The study is rigorous, but premature (so more data may change a bit and more studies will be reported in the coming weeks). Some South African scientists say Omicron. Note that some say it was calm for a while. ” “A two-third reduction is important, but Omicron can cause serious illness with double vaccination. Therefore, if Omicron continues to double every few days, delta from the double vaccinated population. Can cause far more hospitalizations than. “ Researchers have found that the proportion of cases of Omicron who are more likely to be re-infected in people who have previously been infected with Covid-19 is more than 10 times that of Delta. The data also show that receiving a third dose of vaccine, or a booster shot, reduces the risk of symptomatic Omicron infection by 57% compared to at least 25 weeks after completing the second dose. I showed that. “These early national data suggest that Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization when compared to Delta. It provides maximum protection against Delta. On the other hand, a third vaccination / booster dose is a risk of symptomatic COVID-19 in Omicron, “the researchers wrote in a paper. Other papers included data on 161,328 Covid-19 cases reported nationally in South Africa between October 1st and December 6th. People with Omicron infections were hospitalized 2.5% during that period, compared to 12.8% of people with Delta infections. “These are early data, and findings may change as the epidemic progresses,” the researchers wrote in a paper. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, presented this latest data from South Africa and Scotland at a whitehouse briefing on Wednesday-to determine if similar results will appear in the United States. The state added that further research is needed. “In fact, the situation in South Africa seems to be less severe than in Delta. The relationship and ratio of hospitalizations to infections, length of stay, and oxygenation therapy,” he said. “Recently, literally yesterday, there was another paper from Scotland that seems to be validating and validating the data in South Africa,” Forch said. “This is good news, but we have to wait to see what happens in our own population with demographic considerations.” Other preliminary data from the United Kingdom show a “moderate” reduction in hospitalization risk from Omicron variants in the United Kingdom compared to Delta infections. Report issued by the Imperial College COVID-19 response team on Wednesday. This study is based on data from all SARS-CoV-2 cases confirmed by PCR in the UK from December 1st to December 14th, at the WHO Collaborative Center for Infectious Disease Modeling, MRC Global Infectious Disease Analysis Center. , Jameel Institute, and Imperial College London. SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. The study estimates that the risk of hospitalization for more than a day due to the Omicron variant is 40% to 45% lower than that of the Delta variant. “We found evidence that the risk of hospitalization for Omicron was reduced compared to delta infections and was averaged in all cases during the study,” the report said. “These reductions must be balanced against the greater risk of infection by Omicron due to the reduced protection provided by both vaccination and natural infections,” the report warns. “At the population level, a large number of infections can still lead to a large number of hospitalizations.” This study shows that individuals infected with Omicron after a previously recorded infection are 50% to 60% less likely to be hospitalized than those who have not previously recorded an infection. .. The report also states that the risk of hospitalization “reflects reduced vaccine efficacy against Omicron compared to Delta, in Omicron and Delta in people who are positive for infection and who have previously been vaccinated at least twice. It’s the same. “ “But the risk of hospitalization for vaccinated people remains significantly lower than for unvaccinated people,” he added, a report not yet published in a peer-reviewed journal. Overall, “This study found that previous infections reduced the risk of hospitalization by about two-thirds, which indicates that with some immunity, Omicron is milder. “Naismith, who was not involved in the report, said. Another statement distributed by the Science Media Center on Wednesday. “But this study suggests that there is no reduction in the severity of Omicron compared to the double-vaccinated delta, indicating that it is less mild,” Naismith said. “This finding is amazing, but it’s data-based. There are no reports of the benefits of boosting.”

