Minnesota dials back COVID antibody strategy when Omicron rises to 50% of cases

The “dominant” Omicron variant of coronavirus causes more than 50% of new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, state leaders said Wednesday.

Dr. Ruth Linfield, a state epidemiologist, says that Omicron is so widespread that it is useless to inject a non-functional antibody against Omicron. Eli Lilly’s Bamlanivimab / Etesebimab and Regeneron’s Kasiribimab / Imdebimab.

“By the end of last week, we were probably about 20%,” she said. “So, given the doubling rate of Omicron, we think it is the dominant strain at present.”

Federal estimates earlier this week have caused Omicron to cause 73% of recent coronavirus infections nationwide and 92% of infections in the Midwest, including Minnesota. Minnesota’s estimates may be too high at this time, according to Linfield, but this variant accounts for the majority of new infections in the state and is the delta variant that caused the pandemic wave this fall. Is being replaced by.

Minnesota is one of the most active states in analyzing samples from patients with COVID-19 to identify variants, and reported that 65 cases of Omicron were found on Wednesday. State health officials said this has increased exponentially since last week’s 7, which is important given the small number of samples submitted for genomic sequencing.

“We’re identifying an underestimate of what’s endemic in Minnesota,” said Chris Elesmann, director of state infectious diseases. “We can see the evidence by seeing that this variety is very contagious and spreads very quickly throughout the state.”

Omicron was labeled as a variant of concern because it showed the ability to overtake Delta as a dominant strain and evade immunity when it was discovered in South Africa last month. It is unclear whether the high levels of vaccination and infection in Minnesota this fall will reduce the spread of Omicron compared to other states where delta waves peaked this summer.

Dr. Andrew Badry of the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Task Force, Omicron appears to have a low incidence of serious illness, but is so widespread that it can have worse or worse results than Delta. It states that there is. “If there are more cases and a smaller percentage are ill, the net effect is that the hospital burden remains the same.”

Health officials emphasized that COVID-19 vaccination remains the best preventative measure, along with social distance and mask wearing in the crowd. The state recommends testing before a large rally. That way, people can be sure that the virus has not spread to large groups.

Monoclonal antibodies are infusions or injections primarily provided on an outpatient basis in the early stages of COVID-19 to prevent severe illness and hospitalization. The state plans to administer 2,000 doses of GlaxoSmithKline’s sotrovimab, an antibody therapy that acts on the Omicron variant, by January 3. Supply is saved for people at highest risk of severe COVID-19 infection.

Loss of the two most common monoclonal antibodies in Minnesota’s stockpile is important for states that have increased their infusion capacity in response to COVID-19. The volume increased from 2,000 injections per week to 3,000, but decreased to less than 1,000.

This loss will be offset by Wednesday news that the Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use permit for Pfizer oral medication to treat COVID-19, but initial supply will be limited.

“The availability of it could be a game changer in terms of the ability to treat COVID-19 in an outpatient setting,” Badley said.

The rapidly spreading delta mutant fueled a protracted COVID-19 wave this fall in Minnesota, reporting a total of 10,254 COVID-19 deaths and 992,851 infections. This includes 57 deaths and 2,807 infections added on Wednesday.

The wave has decreased for two weeks and the positive rate for the COVID-19 test is below the high risk threshold of 10% to 9%. Hospitalization for COVID-19 in Minnesota decreased from 1,678 on 9 December to 1,432 on Tuesday. Hospitals remain overwhelmed by COVID and non-COVID hospitalizations, with 23 out of 1,012 adult intensive care units reportedly open.

A memo to the donors of monoclonal antibodies warned against anticipating a “significant shortage in the coming weeks compared to demand” for sotrovimab. According to this memo, providers need to “prevent” other types of use, but they can be administered to low-risk patients with existing appointments for the next few days.

Minnesota has used a scoring system to prioritize limited antibody therapy for the past month and has been suffering from COVID-19 elderly, pregnant, minority, or diabetes, lung, kidney, or heart disease. We prioritize those who are at increased risk of serious illness. And hospitalized. Sotrovimab is currently reserved for people with COVID-19 whose combination of demographics and medical history produces the highest scores.

“People who have some risk, but not necessarily the highest risk, should not expect short-term access and should always contact their provider in case their symptoms worsen. “The public health JP rider said. Researcher at the University of Minnesota. He helped create MNRAP, a resource allocation platform in Minnesota. This platform prioritizes patients for monoclonal antibodies provided by multiple healthcare providers.

The expected deficiency of sotrovimab means that Minnesota may need to use the lottery system if there are more eligible high-risk patients than available doses, he added.

State notes are Mayo, St. It was specific to the CentraCare in the Cloud and the MNRAP provider, a group that excludes Essentia Health in Duluth. However, these providers must have their own scoring system to determine the needs of their patients.

According to Budley, Mayo has stopped using the other two antibodies. Minneapolis-based Allina Health is part of MNRAP and its use has been discontinued. Dr. John Misa, Allina’s head of systems, said the system has enough sotrovimab to switch to high-risk patients scheduled for this week.

“If you continue to use existing antibody therapies until these supplies run out, you probably expect them to be effective, given that some people may have deltas there. And … people who have Omicrons who have been properly treated if they can give people a false sense of security. “

Because antibodies are more effective when administered early, physicians cannot wait for the results of genomic sequencing to identify the mutants involved.

Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, Ph.D., Ph.D. for Sanford Health, a leading provider of monoclonal antibodies in Minnesota and Dakota, said switching to one monoclonal antibody is “right”, but other versions may be of regional value. It says it may not be.

“It is very important to understand how quickly Omicron will take over the individual counties of Minnesota. [and elsewhere]”A county that still has most delta cases could treat patients well with any antibody,” he said in an email.