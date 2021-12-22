Summary of NB COVID-19: 237 new cases on Wednesday.Expand booster eligibility

New Brunswick reported 237 new cases of COVID-19 and 98 recovery on Wednesday, increasing the total number of active infections to 1,406.

Public health also reported another COVID-19-related death involving a person in his 60s in the Fredericton area (Zone 3).

About the new case on Wednesday:

57 is in the Moncton area (Zone 1)

96 is in the St. John area (Zone 2)

41 people are in the Fredericton area (Zone 3)

22 is in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

Two are in the Campbellton area (Zone 5)

Eight are in the Bassert area (Zone 6)

11 are in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

“The high number of cases today is not surprising. We see the same thing happening in the jurisdictions around us, so it’s important for people to follow public health measures.” , Dr. Jennifer Russell, a medical officer, said in a news release. “I know people are tired, but that’s a small thing we all do to reduce contact that can help slow spread. Plus, wear a mask that fits properly, Keep them physically separated, go out only when absolutely necessary, and book additional vaccines as soon as you qualify. “

There are 40 patients with COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 17 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Of the hospitalized patients, 24 are over 60 years old and 11 are on ventilator. No inpatients are under the age of 19.

Five of the 40 hospitalized were initially hospitalized for other reasons and infected with COVID-19 because they occurred in hospitals in Moncton, St. John, Fredericton, and Miramichi.

To date, New Brunswick has identified 86 Omicron variants. Health officials say tests are underway to determine how many other cases of this variant are in the state.

The state says there will be no COVID-19 news releases or updated dashboards on December 25th, December 26th, January 1st, and January 2nd.

Information at that time will be provided on December 27th and January 3rd.

Increased eligibility for booster doses

To further protect medical and educational facilities, the booster effect eligibility has been expanded to include the following people who are 18 years of age or older and 158 days after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine: became.

Relatives of people working in long-term care facilities, hospitals and schools.

People working in day care facilities and their close relatives.

Additional additional immune clinics are available through the local health authorities community COVID-19 vaccination clinics and participating pharmacies.

A detailed list of booster dose targets is also available online..

The Vaccine Clinic will continue to accept walk-ins for several days leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day.Clinic business hours and business days Can be found online..

Since December 8, New Brunswick has conducted more than 3 million rapid inspections through schools, workplaces, airports and pick-up locations. Information about the pick-up location, such as business hours during the holidays, Available online..

The latest information on schools and childcare facilities

Information about schools affected due to school winter vacation and some early learning and childcare facilities Healthy and safe school website When COVID-19 dashboard It will not be updated from December 24th to January 9th. Regular updates will resume on January 10th.

During the vacation, the Ministry of Education and the Early Childhood Education Development Team’s outbreak management team will continue to notify families of students in schools infected with the virus. Close contact with incidents at schools and day care facilities will be contacted directly.

Level 2 limits

Based on recommendations from public health, all zones in New Brunswick will move to COVID-19 Winter Plan Level 2..

The transition to Level 2 will take effect on Monday, December 27, 11:59 pm and will be subject to the following restrictions:

The current household and Steady 20 will be replaced by the household and Steady 10.

Regular customers eating at the restaurant must show evidence of vaccination and the tables must be at least 2 meters apart.

Restaurants, retail stores, malls, businesses, gyms, salons, spas and entertainment centers may continue to operate, but with 50% capacity and 2 meters of patrons.

For public rallies, the venue may not hold an event with more than 150 people or 50% capacity, whichever is smaller.

The place of worship has a capacity of 50% and may be operated at a physically remote location. Choirs are not allowed, but one soloist can play if they are at least 4 meters away from the congregation.

Returning to the State All travelers, including New Brunswick, must register or have a multipurpose travel pass. Travelers arriving by plane will be provided with a quick inspection kit.

Unvaccinated people entering the state should be quarantined and tested on the 10th day. International travelers are required to be inspected on the 5th and 10th days according to federal inspection and quarantine guidelines.

Travelers must follow public health measures such as wearing a mask, keeping physical distance, and staying in Steady 10 when in New Brunswick.

Vaccine renewal

Health officials say that 82.7% of eligible New Brunswick residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 89.7% have received a first dose and 15.6% have received a booster dose.

Contact tracing

Starting Tuesday, contact tracers will no longer notify close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases. This is the responsibility of the infected person.

Public health contact tracers only contact people who test positive or their employers, and provide quarantine and test guidance, as well as instructions on how to notify intimate contacts using template letters. increase. Public health only intervenes in contact notifications when no other means are available.

Dr. Russell says public health will take certain actions to limit the spread of cases in schools. If an infection is confirmed at a K-8 school, the entire school is considered to be closely related. All students and staff are required to undergo a daily Point of Care exam. In high school, this rule applies to students traveling on the same school bus as the infected student’s class.

Potential public exposure

A complete list of potential COVID-19 exposure notices in New Brunswick is available in the state. Website..

People with viral symptoms and those who have been in places where they may be exposed to the public are advised to request a test online or call 811 Tele-Care to make an appointment.