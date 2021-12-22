Health officials in Kinosha County expect a significant increase in COVID Omicron cases in the coming weeks.Local news





Jen Freiheit, Health Officer of Kinosha County, predicts that the number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will increase in the coming weeks and is seeking vaccination and masking to prevent its spread. She made her predictions following a recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued Monday. State health officials on Monday will also be vaccinated by residents, wear masks indoors, reduce holiday gatherings, and overwhelm facilities where cases of new Omicron variants are already tense. Was urged to prevent. “The Wisconsin DHS recommendations highlight the seriousness of the Omicron variant and its expected impact on the state in the coming weeks,” said Freiheit. “The number of cases is expected to increase significantly. There will be holiday gatherings and the school will return to the session after the beginning of the year when it is now vaccinated or, if not yet, boosted.” She said. Freiheit points out that the Omicron variant has been found to be even more contagious than the Delta variant, and if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, He said he needed to be inspected. People are also reading … “It’s been over 21 months since the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and we fully understand people’s fatigue in following these recommendations,” said Freiheit. “But unfortunately it’s not time to relax our vigilance, as this latest, highly contagious variant is underway.” Recent numbers Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had a total of 24,527 confirmed cases of coronavirus and an additional 102,255 negative tests, according to data from the Kinosha County Public Health Service. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the virus has killed a total of 415 people in Kinosha County. In Kinosha County, as of Tuesday, 55.43% of the total population, or 94,279, have been vaccinated with at least one coronavirus vaccine, and 4.26%, or 7,246, are planning a second vaccination. A total of 51.1 percent of the county’s population, or 86,982, is fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is to reach 75% of fully vaccinated people, or 127,500. More information on the Wisconsin Health Services Department’s recommendations is available online. https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/122021.htm.. For more information on Kinosha County COVID-19, including links to local vaccine providers and testing locations, visit the Kinosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website. https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.. Subscribe to the Daily Headline Newsletter.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kenoshanews.com/news/local/kenosha-county-health-officer-expects-to-see-marked-increase-in-covid-omicron-cases-in-coming/article_844c3938-8765-5a23-aba6-58b401cd6b12.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos