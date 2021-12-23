Omicron COVID-19 mutant detected in Erie County.First detected in Western New York





University at Buffalo (WKBW) — Health officials at the University at Buffalo say the Omicron COVID-19 variant was detected in Erie County and the first Omicron to be detected in Western New York. Omicron was first detected in New York on December 2. According to UB scientists, Omicron was detected in a sample of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in December. WKBW Tests were conducted within the UB Lab to detect Omicron. “Based on the experience of other countries and other parts of New York, the Omicron variant is more contagious than the previous SARS-CoV-2 virus strain,” said Gale, Commissioner of Health and Mental Health, Ellie County. Dr. Bernstein said. “Whether or not this variant causes more serious illness, this variant is expected to have the strongest impact on those most vulnerable to unvaccinated or immunocompromised COVID-19.” Burstein, who is also a clinical professor of pediatrics at Jacobs School, added. Of UB medicine and biomedicine. “This is why we use all the tools in the toolkit to protect the most vulnerable people in the community through vaccination, wearing masks and other interventions.” It is unknown how many Omicron variants were detected in Western New York. “This is not surprising. I was convinced that Omicron had been in western New York for some time, but this is a formal confirmation,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, a professor at the University at Buffalo and head of infectious diseases. .. “Given the weakened immunity from previous infections and vaccinations, the risk of getting infected is higher than ever, given how infectious Omicron is.” Doctors warned that the message that Omicron variants may be milder is very dangerous. “The message of being calmer than Delta is not a good message. People think it’s calm, but they’re all COVIDs,” said Dr. Raul Vazquez, a doctor at Urban Family Practice. Mild, these people will still appear in emergency rooms and hospitals. If we don’t have the ability to manage those individuals, it can be pretty bad. If you, those treatments are being used by someone else and we can’t contact you, at least the next few weeks can be a really bad place for us. “ Doctors said the best thing they could do to protect themselves and others was to get vaccinated and boost them. “It’s important to do so to optimize protection and minimize bad consequences, which is especially important for the most vulnerable people,” said Dr. Russo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkbw.com/news/coronavirus/ub-omicron-covid-19-variant-detected-in-erie-county-first-time-detected-in-western-new-york

