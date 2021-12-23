At least 28 vaccinated people tested positive for COVID after a holiday party in Marin County

At least 28 vaccinated people in Marin County tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a holiday gathering at a restaurant.

Public health officials believe that a highly infectious variant of Omicron is involved in this outbreak. Dominant strain of virus In the United States after sweeping the country for the past few days.

Public health officials in Marin County said attendees of the December 11 indoor rally did not need to wear face masks. State-wide indoor mask man dating Omicron prompted me because it wasn’t effective yet and the guests were eating.

However, according to Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer, the organizers will vaccinate all guests and provide proof that the COVID-19 test at home is negative on the day of the party. Insisted. Many of the guests also received booster shots.

The rally organizers did everything right, Willis said Wednesday, and there was no single factor that led to the outbreak.

“This gives us a glimpse of Omicron’s behavior,” he said. “This kind of outbreak will not immediately feel like news.”

The rally was held at Farmhouse Local, a restaurant in Larkspur. Restaurant owner David Monson said Wednesday that he has 65 guests and 6 employees. One employee tested positive and was quarantined at home.

Monson said he hadn’t seen anything as “distantly infected” as the Omicron variant for almost two years running a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No matter where you are in restaurants, Costco or supermarkets, or whatever you do for God, it’s really a contagious virus,” he said. “You can do everything you are supposed to do, and at the end of the day you may get it anyway.”

The couple who hosted the event, Mike and Eliza Koppel, Marine Independent Journal They followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including guidance stating that holiday parties are safe for vaccinated people.

The couple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday, but Eliza Koppel told the journal, “I feel terrible about what happened.” The worst nightmare. ”

Omicron Golden state rattled Recently, public health officials have issued urgent warnings about the rapid prevalence and dire prospects of variants. Unvaccinated pocket Of the state.

Several Holiday Events in Los Angeles County — Grand Park New Year’s Eve Countdown — As the number of cases surged, we moved to a canceled or virtual-only event.

COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County have increased by 34% from two weeks ago. Times Coronavirus Tracker..

However, public health authorities, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Continued to emphasize Vaccinated people, especially those who are boosted, are the most protected from infection and can be mild cases if infected. Unvaccinated people remain at greatest risk of hospitalization and death.

Most of the people who tested positive after the holiday gathering in Marin had minimal or no symptoms and no one needed hospitalization, said Rain Hendrix, a spokeswoman for the County Health and Welfare Services. Said on Wednesday.

“They didn’t have more serious consequences than if they completely abandoned the vaccine,” she said.

According to Willis, the county is doing genomic sequencing on a subset of party participants, but cases are related to Omicron based on how quickly the virus passed through a fully vaccinated group. I’m pretty sure.

He added that Marin sees Omicron in the wastewater, and the variety is rapidly spreading throughout the Bay Area.

Public health officials say Omicron More likely to cause breakthrough infections than previous variants..

and Video update For this week’s Omicron, Willis said Marin has one of the highest immunization rates in the country. More than 83% of the county’s inhabitants are considered fully vaccinated, compared to about 67% of the state’s inhabitants. Times vaccination tracker..

“If we have one asset as a community, it’s a high immunization rate,” he said. “So far, it has helped us at every stage of this pandemic. This was our only best strategy.

“But we aren’t there yet. We can’t rely on their glory because we still don’t have the full level of protection we really need to protect us from Omicron.”

Experts say booster shots are useful Raise antibody levels It naturally declines over time and helps fight Omicron. Recent studies have shown a 25-fold improvement over Pfizer’s additional shots. 37x improvement From Moderna’s.

The restaurant owner, Monson, said he was a little hesitant about hosting the event, but that safety measures eased it. He had already had to give up one of his two restaurants during the pandemic.

“Everyone wants to know the answer. The easy answer for me is that there is no answer,” he said of the outbreak. “You do everything you can. Everyone followed all the protocols and everyone did what they were supposed to do. And look, it happened. It’s super-contagious. “