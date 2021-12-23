



Omicron Spread and Precautionary Measures for Holiday Gatherings Omicron Spread and Precautionary Measures for Holiday Gatherings Atlanta – The Georgia Public Health Service urges Georgians to carefully follow COVID-19 precautions to keep themselves and your loved ones safe during holiday celebrations and rallies. The number of cases of COVID is increasing daily, and the Omicron variant is spreading more rapidly than any previous variant. Monitoring of COVID mutants is done through genomic sequencing of PCR-positive test results. In Georgia, the latest genomic sequencing began in the week ending December 4, at which time delta variants accounted for 98% of new COVID cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) uses genomic sequence data to predict current mutant proportions and currently estimates that Omicron accounts for more than 73% of new COVID cases in the United States. Given the rapid infectivity of Omicron variants, the current proportion of Omicron in Georgia is likely to be similar to national estimates, perhaps explaining all new COVID cases in the state in the coming weeks. Probably. Regardless of the variant, COVID-19 mitigation and precautions are the same. To prevent infection and reduce the risk of exposure, DPH recommends: Obtain COVID vaccination and booster immunization.

For infants who have not yet been vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, vaccination of those around them reduces the risk of exposure.

In public indoor environments, wear a mask that fits snugly on your nose and mouth.

Physical distance around people outside your household, about 6 feet.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated areas and remember that outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer.

If you are ill or have Symptoms For COVID-19, please do not host or attend the rally.

Follow the holiday CDC recommendations Travel ..

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or are in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19, take the test. Testing is very important to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If there are symptoms, or if a person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 has a known exposure, they should be tested regardless of their vaccination status. Take a COVID test indoors before gathering with others to determine if you are positive for COVID and consider reducing your risk of spreading the infection.If you test positive, you should To separate I’ll announce it Close contacts.. A negative test does not necessarily rule out the infection, but it indicates that you are not infected or have a low risk of spreading the disease to others. Log on to dph.ga.gov to find your local COVID vaccine or COVID test location. Follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook for the latest information on COVID-19. Posted on December 22, 2021 | news

