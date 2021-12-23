Outbreaks of “major” COVIDs in Mastros, including the first known case of Omicron in the Coachella Valley





Approximately 90 employees at the Mastro’s Steakhouse in Palm Desert were ordered to be tested for COVID-19 after an outbreak of workers, including cases of Omicron variants, health officials said. Announced on Wednesday. At the moment, it is the only case of Omicron in the Coachella Valley.Riverside County reported the first case of Omicron mutant last week Located in the western part of the county. Never miss an update: Download the News Channel 3 News App here County health officials said they were investigating more than 20 cases reported at Mastro’s in the last 30 days. At least two employees became ill and were hospitalized. Mastro’s manager was notified about the order on Tuesday afternoon and health officials urged them not to open a restaurant for dinner. According to RUHS-Public Health, the restaurant closed early after it first opened, allowing us to test it. On Tuesday night, a team of public health workers was there to provide the restaurant with free inspections. “This measure was taken to protect both employees and the general public,” said Kim Salwatari, director of public health in Riverside County. “It wasn’t done lightly.” One factor, according to officials, was the confirmation of cases of Omicron variants among sick employees. This recently identified variant in Riverside County appears to be more contagious than other forms of the virus. Officials said employees could be inspected, the virus was not detected, and they could return to work after dealing with the exposure, officials said. Saruwatari praised the cooperation from the leadership of both local and corporate restaurants and said the testing process went smoothly. “We are all interested in the same thing: to protect the health of our employees and the general public and to start our business as soon as possible,” she said. Riverside County health authorities have been in contact with local Texas managers and restaurant business authorities for over a week for more information about employees to assist in contact tracking and case investigations. A statement from Tim Whitlock, COO of Mastro’s Restaurants. “We are committed to complying with and continuing to comply with all CDC guidelines and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and guests. We continue to take local precautions. We are working with the Department of Health. Our employees have been tested and dealt with all their exposures. The restaurant has been completely sterilized and will be reopened tonight. “ Local health officials consulted with the California Labor Relations Department and state health officials who pointed out that the county’s actions were within the guidelines of the Emergency Temporary Standards for COVID-19 Prevention. State officials said a “massive” outbreak would be considered if more than 20 cases occurred within 30 days. For continuous updates, please use News Channel 3. To access the news room [email protected]

