Eating Disorders: Complex but treatable illnesses

December 22, 2021, 1:15 pm

author:

Leann Bentley, Huntsman Mental Health Institute

Eating disorders American Psychiatric Association As “behavioral cognition characterized by severe and persistent disability in eating behavior and associated painful thoughts and emotions”. Most importantly, eating disorders are classified as mental health, Can be treated.

Kristin Francis, MD, Psychiatrist Huntsman Mental Health Institute , Her expertise helps detect and diagnose eating disorders, suicide risk, and common triggers. “Early detection and intervention can reduce the severity and recurrence of eating disorders,” says Francis.

Types of eating disorders

The National Eating Disorders Association Defines the most common obstacles:



Anorexia nervosa -A type of eating disorder characterized by weight loss and difficulty in maintaining age, height, and weight appropriate for height. “We often compare how people have grown historically, and the Body Mass Index (BMI) percentiles in which they worked best before the onset of eating disorders,” says Francis.

Francis makes an important distinction between the BMI percentile and raw BMI. “Raw BMI is calculated by dividing a person’s weight by height,” she says. “This is an outdated measurement tool and should not be an indication of what a” healthy “weight is for someone. The BMI percentile is a comparison of a child’s weight to the weight of other children of the same age and gender, and is a good tool to use to track the weight gain or loss of a child. ”

There are two subtypes of anorexia nervosa, the “bulimia nervosa subtype” and the “restrictive subtype”. In the former, people may have “subjective” bulimia who eats standard amounts of food rather than the high calories normally associated with “bulimia”, but feels strong guilt and shame. , Then supplemented by purging behavior (self-induced vomiting) or exercise).

Bulimia nervosa – Binge eating and a cycle of compensatory behavior such as purging (self-induced vomiting, laxative use, exercise, restriction) to mitigate the effects of bulimia.

Binge eating (BED) – The most common eating disorder characterized by repeated episodes of eating large amounts of food, followed by shame and guilt. Unlike bulimia nervosa, people do not compensate for this bulimia by limiting or purging behavior (including exercise).

Other Specific Eating Disorders and Eating Disorders (OSFED) – For individuals who do not meet the rigorous diagnostic criteria for anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa, but still have / have had a serious eating disorder that impairs function, mood, relationships, and health. It is said that.

Rumination syndrome – Individuals regurgitate food (re-chew, swallow, and exhale) for more than a month. This is often involuntary and the food is not mixed with digestive juices, so there is no unpleasant taste.

Orthorexia – – The term was coined in 1998 to describe an obsession with an “appropriate” or overly “healthy” diet. In many cases, this obsession results in increasingly restricted food types and intakes, requiring increased energy, time, and concentration with unintended health consequences.

Obsessive-compulsive movement – Characterized by excessive extreme exercise that significantly interferes with certain areas of life.

Q: Q: Is There A Clear Cause of Eating Disorders?

A: Diet is the most well-studied cause of eating disorders. Most eating disorders have a genetic basis and require contextual stressors. It’s as easy as deciding to lose £ 5 on a trip, getting a weight loss illness afterwards, or being told by a medical professional to lose weight. Having a family history of eating disorders is another well-studied factor that can predispose someone to develop an eating disorder.

Q: Q: What are the most common triggers? What is the best way to detect them?

A: The most common causes are dieting and “changing your diet to affect your body shape and body shape”. Restrictions (physiological and psychological) are the greatest triggers for physiological changes that increase our focus and desire for “forbidden” foods. Being aware of reduced food types and quantities, paying attention to food rules and physical and emotional feelings when eating, and making sure that you avoid the social situation of food expectations. , It will be a clue that the meal was disturbed. In addition, poor physical health (energy, mood, self-esteem, social reactions, and the idea that life is difficult or burdensome) can be a danger signal for suffering from an eating disorder. ..

Q: Q: If you know someone who may be suffering from an eating disorder, what should you do first?

A: A: Talk to them! Express your concerns about the changes you observe in them (food diversity, quantity, energy, diet, mood, withdrawal from the social environment).

Q: Q: What is the best way to get help?

A: A: The first step is to recognize that eating and your attitude towards the body may interfere with your life. Then seek help through your medical professional to assess the severity of your symptoms and consider treatment options. There are doctors who specialize in providing medical and psychiatric support, and therapists who can help guide you through changes in your health so that you can lead the right and rich life. There are also professional dietitians who can work with you to increase diversity and intake by providing education on food demoralization: “All foods are okay. There are no good or bad foods.” Alternatively, you can create scheduled meal times and meals to nourish your body and help reduce the urge to overeat and limit.

Q: Q: What can you do in your time if you feel like you are suffering from an eating disorder?

A: A: There are excellent online resources (AEDWEB.org, Nationaleatingdisorders.org, Erin Satter Institute, Intuitiveeating.org) Start by educating yourself. Start with the above resources. Also, don’t bother yourself. You are not alone, and realize that the unrealistic images and values ​​of our society surrounding thinness condition our physical dissatisfaction from an early age without our awareness or permission. please. You do not cause this and have the power and support to change your diet and life.

Links to Eating Disorders and Suicide Death

Hunger makes people more depressed, anxious, and suicide, says Francis. Much of what we know about the effects of hunger on mood comes from the Minnesota Starvation Study and the concept of “setpoint theory.” Weight is genetically determined and our body is the best in having an individual weight range that we feel, function and eat. Statistically, more than 28 million Americans are currently or suffering from eating disorders, and 26% of them attempt suicide attempts, but are medically considered “underweight.” Is less than 6%. National Association of Anorexia Nervosa (ANAN).

Eating disorders are life-threatening mental illnesses that need to be treated as such.

Nine percent of the US population will suffer from eating disorders in their lifetime.

91% of women admitted to managing their weight in a college campus survey.

Athletes are more likely to suffer from eating disorders than non-athletes.

About 26% of people with eating disorders attempt suicide.

One death every 52 minutes — Eating disorders are one of the most deadly mental illnesses.

Eating disorders are often secretive, and “people can be hungry of any size,” says Francis. Of those with eating disorders, 86% report onset before the age of 20. Anorexia nervosa Highest mortality rate Estimated to be 10% of all mental states.

Eating disorders are a serious medical illness, but help there. The first step is to realize that you are not alone in this and that you did not cause this to happen to you.

If you or someone you know is suffering from an eating disorder Find a medical professional near you.