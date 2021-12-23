Toronto is ready to deploy more staff to assist in three homeless shelters dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19

The Toronto Public Health Service has declared the outbreak of COVID-19 in three homeless shelters. The city says it will have more staff in the shelter if it is necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

According to Toronto’s online COVID-19 pandemic data dashboard, the three shelters are Na-Me-Res on Vaughan Road, Etobico Hotel Shelter at Christio Sington Neighborhood Center in Rexdale Boulevard, and Covenant House in Gerrard Street East. This is the North Building.

As of 8:30 am on Wednesday, there were 14 COVID-19 cases in the city’s shelter system. There were 5 at Na-Me-Res, 7 at the Etobicoke Hotel Shelter at Christie Ossington Neighborhood Center, and 2 at Covenant House North Building. ..

For homeless advocates, the city used incentives to step up vaccination efforts for non-inmates, conduct regular rapid inspections, and provide breathing masks to all shelter residents, including the N95. Filtering, which provides more isolation and recovery chambers for non-inmates and needs to be invested in proper air.

As part of that, the city said in a statement this week that it is paying close attention to the emergence of shelters for Omicron variants.

“The emergence of Omicron variants needed to be more vigilant,” the city said.

“We continue to monitor changes in public health advice and are preparing to enhance existing protocols. We have also set up an emergency to allow additional staff to be assigned as needed. Experienced people will continue to prioritize and protect. “

Additional staff came from the city’s Shelter Support and Housing Management (SSHA) department, and the city added that staff could be assigned to the shelter itself.

“This is a fluid situation and SSHA continues to review its emergency response plans based on new operational needs,” the city said.

To manage the three outbreaks, the city said its staff are working closely with Toronto Public Health. He added that infection prevention and control measures have been implemented to set up the aggregate.

Prior to entering the shelter system, detainees will be screened and residents and staff will be screened daily at individual locations, the city said. Residents of shelters who need to be tested for COVID-19 are sent to the evaluation site and then to the quarantine site while waiting for the test results. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be sent to the recovery site, the city added.

73% of shelter residents are vaccinated once

As of December 17, the city states that 73% of shelter system residents over the age of 12 received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 62% received two doses. Thirty-nine children aged 5 to 11 years, currently in the shelter system, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of December 10, the city had administered 11,036 doses at 818 shelters and drop-in clinics.

Cathy Crowe, a street nurse who is a member of the Shelter and Housing Justice Network, said: They should actually intensify vaccinations at the shelter site and provide incentives, bonuses and some kind of fun to give people a little Christmas treat while being vaccinated. (Martin Trainer / CBC)

Cathy Crow, a street nurse who is a member of the shelter and housing justice network, said shelter vaccination rates are lower than city-wide vaccination rates, and the city encourages vaccines to increase the number of people vaccinated. I said it was necessary.

“Currently, vaccination plans seem to be stagnant. They actually promote vaccination in shelters and provide incentives, bonuses and some fun to give people a little Christmas treats during vaccination. You have to. “She said.

Crow requested more recovery rooms for people infected with COVID-19.

“We can’t protect people infected with COVID. It’s impossible to monitor a person’s health. Homeless people are fragile, complex, and have multiple other health problems. Often, “she said.

Crow also called for more transparency about cases of COVID-19 in shelters, saying defenders were asking about case numbers long before the news appeared on the city’s dashboard.

“People in shelters are not notified at the time of the outbreak. Poor communication and poor prevention. At this point, prevention needs to be addressed. To be honest, it is the vaccination rate, including boosters. Needs to be masked and improved. “

Street minister Doug Johnson Hatrem agreed to promise not to extend the use of police authority over the poor and racist, and called on the city.

Evacuation shelter operators encouraged booking mobile libraries

The Toronto Public Health Service continues to monitor the number of doses given to shelter residents, the city said. He said he encouraged homeless service organizations to contact public health units to book mobile clinics.

“Individuals experiencing the homeless will continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in a variety of ways, including pharmacies, municipal vaccination clinics, pop-up and mobile clinics, family doctors, health and community partners. TPH and Healthcare Partners. Will continue to participate in shelters, stop-offs and camps to provide vaccination opportunities for individuals experiencing homelessness. “

“People in this community tend to be temporary, marginalized, vulnerable, and may be in underlying health. It is very important to vaccinate people as soon as possible.”