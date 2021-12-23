Omicron variants detected in Erie County, reported by UB scientists

University at Buffalo, New York – A new, highly contagious, omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in Erie County, a scientist at the University at Buffalo, reported today. This variant was found in a virus sample analyzed by the UB team, which is sequencing the virus in the region, of people in western New York who tested positive this month.

“Based on the experience of other countries and other parts of New York, the Omicron variant is more contagious than the previous SARS-CoV-2 virus strain,” said Gale, Commissioner of Health and Mental Health, Ellie County. Dr. Bernstein said.

“Whether or not this variant causes more serious illness, this variant is expected to have the strongest impact on those most vulnerable to unvaccinated or immunocompromised COVID-19.” Burstein, who is also a clinical professor of pediatrics at Jacobs School, added. Of UB medicine and biomedicine. “This is why we use all the tools in the toolkit to protect the most vulnerable people in the community through vaccination, wearing masks and other interventions.”

The Omicron mutant was detected by the same research team at Jacobs School, which reported the arrival of the Delta mutant in Erie County in June. The team, led by Dr. Jennifer Thirties, an associate professor of biochemistry, includes colleagues at UB’s State University of New York Bioinformatics and Life Sciences Center. Together, they have performed the only genomic sequencing of COVID-19 samples in western New York.

“Our researchers at UB are enthusiastic about sequencing positive test samples to inform county health authorities which variants are present in the county,” said Jacobs School. Allison Brashear, MD, Vice President of Health Sciences at UB, who is also the Dean of the Faculty, said. “This is important information that health authorities and community members need to protect our community and each other.”

“Our community has new variants and we need to respond accordingly,” said Thirties, co-director of the Community of Excellence in UB’s Genome, Environment, and Microbiota. “This virus has evolved. It’s not the same virus that was at the beginning of the pandemic, or even during the delta waves, and less than a month after we looked at omicron. , A huge amount of data is available from all over the world to help prepare for this. There are tools to mitigate the spread, but we need to work together as a community. “

It’s difficult to pinpoint when Omicron arrived in Western New York, but according to Thirties, her team sequenced about 800 samples in November, all of which were Delta. “So it’s possible that Omicron didn’t arrive here until this month,” she said.

More transmissible, less immunity

Thirty and other researchers around the world have found that Omicron’s attributes make it such a serious threat. “This variant seems to be even more contagious than the Delta variant,” she said. “Partly because of its ability to replicate quickly, and partly because of its improved ability to evade the immune system compared to Delta.”

She said Britain’s experience at Omicron is an example of the United States and western New York.

“Unfortunately, cases in the UK exploded with the arrival of Omicron, and hospitalizations surged in parts of the country,” she said. “The UK system, like hospitals in the United States, is at risk of being overwhelmed.”

She said that when Omicron emerged, both the United Kingdom and the United States were in the midst of a delta wave, unlike South Africa, where there were quite a few cases when Omicron arrived.

“In the UK and the US, everything is already under heavy burden from Delta, and Omicron only adds to that,” she said.

She said that vaccines are still the strongest defense against the virus, but the latest scientific evidence is that all fully vaccinated people need to get booster shots as soon as they are time-eligible. Said showing.

“People six months after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months after the first dose of the J & J vaccine, have inadequate protection against Omicron,” she said. “The good news is that the booster, which is the third dose, reinforces its protection.”

Those who receive the booster effect are significantly protected from Omicron. However, our vaccine is not perfect, added Dr. Thomas Russo, MD, Head of Infectious Diseases Department, School of Medicine, Jacobs School. Even boosted individuals can become infected and spread the virus (although less than unvaccinated or unboosted individuals). But importantly, he said that those who received booster shots were more likely to have a mild illness.

“Erie County has done the right thing when it comes to dealing with delta surges,” Russo said. This emphasizes the importance of encouraging unvaccinated and eligible for boosters, requiring masks in indoor public places, and avoiding dangerous behavior. , And increase the availability of tests. “Omicron makes all this even more important,” he said.

Urgent need to get all three doses of vaccine

“For example, there is an urgent need to get both the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and boosters,” Russo said. “For optimal protection from Omicron, all three doses of these vaccines are needed.” CDC officials said that, except in rare cases, individuals are better than the J & J COVID-19 vaccine in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. He states that he prefers to be vaccinated clinically.

Russo warned that another difference was that some of the successful COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapies in the past were ineffective against Omicron.

“So far, only one monoclonal antibody (sotrovimab) appears to be effective against Omicron,” he said. “So, if you get sick, your options for monoclonal antibody therapy are limited. That’s why it’s even more important now that people are doing whatever they can to avoid infection.

“But there was some good news today. The EUA has been approved by the FDA for Paxlovid, an oral treatment option. If taken within 5 days of infection, hospitalization and death of high-risk individuals It has decreased by nearly 90%. Initially, supply will be limited, but Paxrovid is expected to be more aggressive towards Omicron. “

Russo emphasized that as the number of social gatherings during the holidays increases, people need to take more precautions.

“Therefore, in addition to vaccination and booster immunization, wear a high-quality mask suitable for public places and other indoor environments, and have a quick test before spending time indoors with family and friends when the mask is not available. You need to use it to screen for infections. You wear it (for example, eat and drink), “he said.

“And if you have any symptoms, stay home and stay away from others to get tested,” Russo added. “This is to take care of each other while we take care of ourselves.”