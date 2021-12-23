COVID-19 vaccine does not cause mutations or weakened immune system





The vaccine does not contain live viruses and actually strengthens the immune system.

Atlanta — Omicron Currently, it is a major COVID-19 strain. Increasing incidents in Georgia. More and more people are searching for information about this new variant. At the same time, there are widespread claims online that question whether the vaccine is somehow linked to the mutant. 11 Alive Dawn White We are verifying what is true and what is not. question Can the COVID-19 vaccine mutate the virus and form new variants such as Omicron? Source of information Dr. Richard Rosenberg, Regent Professor, Faculty of Public Health, Georgia State University

Dr. Lynn Paxton, Director of District Health, Fulton County

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

who answer No, the vaccine does not cause a new COVID-19 mutation. What we know WHO then labeled Omicron as a variant of concern in November. First detected in South Africa It depends on how fast it spreads. At that time, the immunization rate in South Africa was less than 30%. Earlier this year, Delta was labeled as a variant of concern. After being detected in India in April and May.. At that time, less than 10% of India’s population was vaccinated. However, Dr. Rothenberg of GSU points out that the COVID-19 vaccine does not contain live virus. “The COVID-19 vaccine does not contain infectious particles. It does not cause the disease like COVID itself. They cause some side effects similar to what COVID does for a very short period of time. But it does not cause the disease itself. “ “Vaccines don’t cause mutations,” said Dr. Lynn Paxton. “By preventing people from getting infected in the first place, it actually helps prevent them.” question Does the COVID-19 vaccine reduce your immune response? Source of information Dr. Richard Rosenberg, Regent Professor, Faculty of Public Health, Georgia State University

Dr. Lynn Paxton, Director of District Health, Fulton County answer No, the COVID-19 vaccine does not lower the immune system. What we know Dr. Paxton previously worked at the CDC as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer, describing the overall purpose of the vaccine. It is to strengthen the immune response. “In fact, the COVID vaccine works by providing a small but safe stimulus to the immune system, which attacks and kills the virus when or when it is actually exposed. I will be able to do it, “she explained. Dr. Rosenberg said the data indicate that the vaccine may be slightly less effective against the Omicron mutant and that the vaccine appears to be less immune. “In fact, the immunology of all this is rocket science. It’s very difficult. There’s a lot of technical information needed and trying to distill it into something that people who aren’t familiar with the technical side can understand. May be difficult, “Rotenberg said. But scientists say there is no 100% defensive vaccine, so you can expect a breakthrough case. “What we know, and what we have discovered over the past few months, is that vaccinated people are much less likely to get sick,” Paxton said. A dying person. Those who really suffer from this result are mainly unvaccinated people. “ Both Paxton and Rothenberg believe that false information disseminated on social media is dangerous to the country. “The idea behind this is that no one is safe until everyone is safe,” Rothenberg said. Even in the distant future “ “This isn’t just a joke and shouldn’t be ignored because’oh, they don’t know it’,” Paxton said. who. “

