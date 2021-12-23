Omicron variants that can cause massive spikes in COVID-19 cases in Summit County

Syringes filled with the modern COVID-19 vaccine are waiting to be used at the drive-through vaccine clinic at the Frisco Summit Stage Basudepo on March 19. On Tuesday, December 21, the Summit County Public Health Service received confirmation of 112 new coronavirus cases. One night. The surge may be due to a variant of Omicron.

The number of cases of COVID-19 is skyrocketing in Summit County, and Summit County Public Health Service officials attribute it to the Omicron variant. According to news reports, this variant accounts for 73% of all new cases nationwide in the past week.

The incidence of the county Was down last weekThe Public Health Department was notified on Friday, December 17th, of four positive COVID-19 cases. This increased to a total of 59 positive cases between the afternoon of Friday, December 20th and the night of Monday. 112 cases per night — twice the weekend.

The surge in cases is despite the high immunization rates in Summit County. According to the county website, 98.3% of Summit County residents are currently vaccinated at least once and 82.2% are fully vaccinated.

According to the county, most cases of Omicron are mild but highly contagious, and the mutant appears to spread more easily and quickly than the original coronavirus strain. The county said that increased infectivity of Omicron could lead to more illnesses and increased hospitalizations, even if the severity was reduced. This is a major concern now that vaccines have become widely available.

At a state media briefing on Wednesday, December 22, COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman said 1,026 people across the state were hospitalized for COVID-19. He said hospitalizations have dropped significantly in the state and capacity has increased as more people have been discharged.

“I’m really grateful to see this when I’m preparing for what might come in Omicron,” Bookman said. “… there is a bit of room, but there are many concerns at home and abroad that the full contagiousness of this variant alone could lead to increased hospitalizations again.”

In neighboring Eagle County, 185 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, December 20, and 111 additional cases were added on Tuesday, December 21. Eagle County reinstated its indoor mask obligations on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, Vail Daily reported an Eagle County case rate of 1,000 per 100,000. This is the best since the pandemic began and is now the best in the state.

According to the briefing, in Colorado, about half of the new COVID-19 cases may be Omicron variants.

Summit County officials continue to encourage people to wear masks in public, avoid large gatherings, and gain booster effects. The public health department said it was highly confident that Omicron could avoid vaccines and adaptive immunity. Early evidence suggests that boosters reduce that risk, and county officials have stated that all qualified individuals need to obtain booster doses.

“The booster immune dose of the vaccine provides truly the highest level of protection against both infection and serious illness,” state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harrich said in a press conference Wednesday. .. “More than ever, booster or third vaccinations are much more important.”

People over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are advised to receive a booster 2 months after the first vaccination. On the other hand, people over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine are advised to wait 6 months after the second booster vaccination.

by County site , 25.5% of Summit County residents are boosted.

People who experience symptoms like a cold or the flu should stay home and be tested. Along with the case, local demand for tests is increasing. From December 5th to 12th, three state-owned community test sites in Summit County collected 1,688 tests, and the same site collected 2,777 tests from December 13th to 20th. This is a 65% increase.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 should not wait for a call from the local contact tracking team to begin quarantine, but should notify their close contacts. Close contact with vaccinated positive cases does not need to be quarantined, but you should monitor yourself for symptoms.

information Free test location When Vaccination event Can be found at SummitCountyCo.gov.