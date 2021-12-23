NB COVID-19 Summary: Recorded 237 new cases, 86 Omicron cases, and 1 death

The state recorded another death and a new record number of COVID-19 cases today, with 237 cases.

People in their 60s died as a result of COVID-19 in Zone 3 of the Fredericton region, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 149.

Public health was released late Wednesday afternoon in a news release that admitted 40 people, including 17 in the intensive care unit and 11 on the ventilator, with confirmed cases of Omicron variants starting at 70 on Tuesday. He said it increased to 86 cases.

The number of cases on Wednesday was the first time that the total number of cases exceeded 200 per day. The highest daily value for the previous day was 177 cases reported on 16 December.

“The high number of cases today is not surprising,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, a medical officer of health.

“We see the same thing happening in the jurisdictions around us, so it’s important for people to follow public health measures.”

Just a few days later, Russell puts on New Brunswick public health measures such as wearing proper masks, maintaining physical distance, keeping small meetings, and booking additional vaccines as soon as they qualify. I urged you to comply.

“I know people are tired, but what we all do to reduce contact is a small thing that helps slow the spread of COVID-19, especially the more contagious variant of Omicron. “She said.

Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd reiterated this advice: “The virus is in every corner of our state, and the only way we can slow the spread is for each of us to play our part.” Said.

(CBC News)

82 cases under 19 years old

More than 80 new cases on Wednesday are individuals under the age of 19, 41 in people aged 10-19 and 41 in children under the age of 9. The new cases are categorized as follows:

Moncton Region, Zone 1

St. John area, zone 2

Fredericton Region, Zone 3

Edmunston Region, Zone 4

Campbellton area, Zone 5

Bassast area, zone 6

Miramichi area, zone 7

Public Health Update Mask Guidance

Public Health has updated the guidance on masks to note that people need to wear properly worn non-medical three-layer masks or two-layer masks with filters.

To enhance protection, people should consider wearing a properly worn medical grade mask, such as a surgical mask, or a KN-95 or N-95 mask (not ventilated).

Masks are essential in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where physical distance cannot be maintained.

Revised Winter Planning Chart Released

On Tuesday, Premier Brain Higgs announced that the entire state would move to stricter Level 2 restrictions shortly before midnight on Monday, December 27, to curb the COVID-19 surge during the Christmas holidays.

Higgs announced At a livestreaming press conference On Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Jennifer Russell and Minister of Health Dorothy Shepherd also spoke about record incidents in Maine, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and other neighboring areas.

“No, when,” Russell said, and said it’s likely to happen here as well.

The state has published a chart showing the revised limits of the three-level winter plan, including the revision of travel limits.

The state yesterday released a “revised” winter planning chart that adjusted several categories, including travel, at all three levels. The state is currently at level 1 and will move to level 2 at 11:59 pm on December 27th. (New Brunswick State Government)

Vaccination renewal

As of Wednesday, 82.7 percent of eligible New Brunswick citizens were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 89.7 percent received the first dose, and 15.6 percent received additional doses, public health said. Stated.

If you are 18 years of age or older and 158 days have passed since your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, your boost eligibility has been expanded to include:

Relatives of people working in long-term care facilities, hospitals and schools.

People working in day care facilities and their close relatives.

Those eligible for pediatric vaccinations or boosters, and those who have not yet received the first or second dose, can schedule appointments at the local health clinic through the online booking system or participating pharmacies.

The clinic will continue to accept carry-on for several days until Christmas and New Year’s Day.Clinic business hours and business days Can be found online You can find it on the gnb.ca website.

Since December 8, New Brunswick has conducted more than 3 million rapid inspections through schools, workplaces, airports and pick-up locations.

With some holiday exceptions, the pickup site is open Monday through Friday from 1 pm to 6 pm or until daily supply is available. The mobile site is up and running from 10 am to 2:30 pm, and holiday times have changed.

A complete list of site locations and times is available on the Hollywood Health Network and Vitalité Health Network websites under “COVID-19 Rapid Inspection Pickup Locations”.

Cancellation, change as level 2 approaches

The upcoming Level 2 limit news was set to take effect shortly before midnight on December 27, prompting many changes to the plan across the state.

St. Thomas University announced on Wednesday that it will move all courses to remote delivery format for the first two weeks of the second semester starting January 10. The course will already be offered directly.

“This suspension is in the best interests of the members of the STU community, as well as the Fredericton community and the community’s health care system,” Dawn Russell, president of St. Thomas, said in a statement. rice field. “All public universities in the state have delayed the start of face-to-face classes.”

Atlantic University Sports has also announced that it will suspend all college sports competitions until at least January 19, 2022.

“AUS will continue to monitor the Public Health Directive on the COVID-19 pandemic and will be able to obtain more information regarding the resumption of the 2021-22 season in January,” the association said in an email statement. Stated.

And the city of St. John announced on Wednesday that the New Year’s Eve fireworks scheduled for December 31st were canceled due to Level 2 restrictions.

New public notice

The state shared the following new exposure site on Tuesday.

Moncton Region, Zone 1

December 19th from noon to 2:00 pm – Silver Fox Restaurant (2986 Fredericton Rd., Salisbury)

(2986 Fredericton Rd., Salisbury) December 15 – Sea Bus-From Halifax to Sackville (211 Main St., Sackville)

(211 Main St., Sackville) December 12th, 6:30 pm to 9 pm – Tantramar Veterans Memorial Civic Center (182 Main St., Sackville)

St. John area, zone 2

December 20th, 8pm to 11:30 pm – Picalon General Store (32 Canterbury St., St. John)

(32 Canterbury St., St. John) December 19th, 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – First Bible Baptist (218 Hampton Road, Quispamsis)

(218 Hampton Road, Quispamsis) December 17th, 5:30 pm to 8 pm – First Bible Baptist (218 Hampton Road, Quispamsis)

Fredericton Region, Zone 3

December 14th and 15th from 9am to 11am – Fits naturally (105 Lower Saint Marys St, Fredericton)

(105 Lower Saint Marys St, Fredericton) December 11th, 11am to noon – Claudin restaurant (138 Dundonald St., Fredericton)

Edmunston Region, Zone 4

December 16th, 7am to 10:30 am – CCNB, Edmundston Campus (August 15, St. Edmanston)

(August 15, St. Edmanston) December 15th, 7am-4pm – CCNB, Edmundston Campus (August 15, St. Edmanston)

Bassast area, zone 6

December 16th, 11am to 2:30 pm – Greek pizza (763 Main St., Beresford)

(763 Main St., Beresford) December 15th, 11am-7pm – Greek pizza (763 Main St., Beresford)

(763 Main St., Beresford) December 15 – Robert’s Group (613-4 Rivière-à-la-Truite Rd., Rivière-à-la-Truite)

(613-4 Rivière-à-la-Truite Rd., Rivière-à-la-Truite) December 14 – Robert’s Group (613-4 Rivière-à-la-Truite Rd., Rivière-à-la-Truite

(613-4 Rivière-à-la-Truite Rd., Rivière-à-la-Truite December 13 – Robert’s Group (613-4 Rivière-à-la-Truite Rd., Rivière-à-la-Truite)

(613-4 Rivière-à-la-Truite Rd., Rivière-à-la-Truite) December 10 – Robert’s Group (613-4 Rivière-à-la-Truite Rd., Rivière-à-la-Truite)

Miramichi area, zone 7

December 16th, 4:30 pm to 7 pm – River City Fitness Club (128 Bridge Rd., Miramichi)

(128 Bridge Rd., Miramichi) December 15th, 4:30 pm to 7 pm – River City Fitness Club (128 Bridge Rd., Miramichi)

Flight exposure

December 16 – Air Canada Flight 8942 – Departed from Toronto to Moncton at 8:30 am

– Departed from Toronto to Moncton at 8:30 am December 15 – WestJet Flight 3404 – Departed from Toronto to Fredericton at 9:30 am

– Departed from Toronto to Fredericton at 9:30 am December 14 – Flare flight 137 – Departed from Toronto to St. John at 7:59 am

– Departed from Toronto to St. John at 7:59 am December 13 – Porter Airlines Flight 225 – Departed from Toronto to Moncton at noon

– Departed from Toronto to Moncton at noon December 13 – Air Canada Flight 8510 – Departed from Montreal to Bassert at 6:51 pm

– Departed from Montreal to Bassert at 6:51 pm December 13 – WestJet Flight 3440 – Departed from Toronto to Moncton at 1:26 am

– Departed from Toronto to Moncton at 1:26 am December 12 – Air Canada Flight 8498 – Departed from Toronto to St. John at 6:13 pm

– Departed from Toronto to St. John at 6:13 pm December 12 – Air Canada Flight 7994 – Departed from Montreal to Moncton at 1:20 pm

– Departed from Montreal to Moncton at 1:20 pm December 12 – Air Canada Flight 8946 – Departed from Toronto to Moncton at 10:23 pm

– Departed from Toronto to Moncton at 10:23 pm December 12 – Air Canada Flight 8046 – Departed from Montreal to St. John at 8:25 pm

– Departed from Montreal to St. John at 8:25 pm December 11 – Air Canada Flight 8944 – Departed from Toronto to Moncton at 2pm

– Departed from Toronto to Moncton at 2pm December 10 – Air Canada Flight 8044 – Departed from Montreal to St. John at 2 pm

– Departed from Montreal to St. John at 2 pm December 9 – Air Canada Flight 8046 – Departed from Montreal to St. John at 8:12 pm

For a complete list of new and previous public notices State government website..

Those who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before possible exposure and have symptoms should take the COVID lab test. You will need to book online or call Tele-Care 811 and quarantine while waiting for test results.

People who are not fully vaccinated and have no symptoms are currently instructed to obtain a home-based COVID-19 Rapid POCT screening kit. If you are not instructed to quarantine from public health, you do not need to quarantine.

All positive point-of-care test results should be confirmed by laboratory polymerase chain reaction or PCR test.

It can take up to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19 to become positive, so even if the result returns negative, you should immediately self-monitor if you have symptoms and be tested immediately if you develop symptoms. there is.

Also, avoid visiting vulnerable people’s homes, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities, and shelters, during those 14 days.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before possible exposure, public health should monitor symptoms for 14 days after possible exposure and take a COVID lab test if symptoms occur. I recommend it.

There is no need to quarantine while waiting for test results.

If you are asymptomatic, a rapid test kit is available and does not need to be quarantined.

What to do if you have symptoms

Those who are concerned that they may be infected with COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

According to public health, symptoms of the disease include fever above 38 ° C, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new malaise, and dyspnea.

Symptoms in children also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

A person suffering from any of these symptoms should be at home and call 811 or his doctor and follow the instructions.

