Eagle County establishes obligations for indoor masks to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19

To delay the spread of COVID-19, Eagle County has enacted an obligation for indoor masks.

Chris Dilman / Vail Daily

As of noon on Wednesday, Eagle County is again under the mask mandate of the indoor space.

The Eagle County Commission, which acts as a health commission, has issued a mandate in response to the surge in Omicron variant COVID-19 that has hit the community in the past week. The incidence of Eagle County is currently the highest in the state.

185 new cases were reported on Monday and an additional 111 cases were added on Tuesday. These numbers can increase as more test results become available. As of Wednesday morning, the incidence of COVID-19 in Eagle County is 1,000 per 100,000 population, the highest since the pandemic began. In comparison, the local incidence on December 13 was 210 per 100,000.

“This is a necessary precaution for our community to delay an ongoing infection,” Heath Harmon, director of the Eagle County Public Health and Environment Department, said at a special meeting Wednesday.

News of a new mission was expected. At a nocturnal council at the Vail Town Council on Tuesday, town manager Scott Robson said town officials were already preparing for a new public health order.

Robson said he was working with the town’s public relations staff to find ways to disseminate information to the general public. That information will be posted on outdoor sandwich boards and town electronic message signs.

Robson added that the town is changing the operational protocol of about 350 employees. Those who can work remotely are advised to do so. People who cannot work in remote areas, such as road maintenance personnel, firefighters, and police, are required to work in small groups to minimize the number of infected areas.

Robson also told members of the council that Eagle County and state officials are working to increase the number of vaccination and testing sites around the county.

At Eagle, Vail Health has opened a new test site at the old Burger King on the northwest corner of the town’s Interstate 70 interchange. Buses providing vaccines and boosters will arrive at Vail as early as Wednesday.

Sudden spikes

According to Harmon, Omicron’s surge is putting pressure on Bale Health’s capabilities, COVID-19 testing sites, and the local workforce. He said the surge started late last week.

The test swab is now available at the pop-up COVID-19 test site near the Vail Welcome Center.

Chris Dilman / Vail Daily

In a news release published Wednesday morning, Eagle County said: hospitalization. “The county has announced that local health care providers have reported staff shortages, increased hospitalizations and doubled visits to the emergency department since this time last year.

“Healthcare providers have appealed to the state for additional registered nurses, vaccine resources, and testing capabilities, and those resources have been deployed,” the release said.

At a meeting of the Special Health Commission, Chris Lindley, Chief Population Health Officer at Vail Health, reported that 22 staff members of the hospital were infected with COVID-19. He said most of those cases involved members of the hospital’s nursing staff. According to Lindley, 18 nurses have been stationed at the hospital in response to Vail Health’s request for assistance.

Lindley noted that the hospital has identified 280 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is a number that reflects both residents and visitors. Lindley pointed out that this is another issue that encourages the surge.

“Currently, Vail has nearly 100,000 visitors,” Lindley said.

“One of the reasons we wanted to do this (establishing a mask mandate) was to meet the needs of the community and visitors,” Harmon said.

One tool

When discussing the enactment of Maskman Date, which is part of a public health order that lasts until January 17, the county and public health authorities said it was one tool to counter the latest COVID-19 surge. Said.

“There is no silver bullet to prevent all possible infections. We are looking at what works best,” Harmon said.

Vaccination and booster shots are the most effective tools, he said. Later, Harmon said face covers were the next best option. “What really matters to us is slowing the spread,” he said.

Harmon added that it is still too early to predict the severity of the recent surge. Hospitalization is usually a late indicator, but the vast numbers from Omicron variants are related to local health care providers.

“Even if Omicron is 50% less severe … but if it’s twice as contagious, after all, it’s a wash,” Harmon said.

Harmon said he had received a request from the employer for an obligation to cover his face. Many of those demands detailed the struggles companies are experiencing due to absenteeism. A 10-day quarantine is recommended once an individual has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as since the pandemic began.

At the meeting on Wednesday, there was a community backlash against Maskman Date. The speaker questioned the effectiveness of face covers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“What does this really do?” Asked Edwards Grant Smith. “This will hurt the company. It will hurt the family. It will hurt the children.”

“We need to start focusing on the real thing that is influencing our community,” he added.

“I think some business owners are very opposed to this, and some are very supportive of this in the last few days,” said Chris Lommer, Executive Director of the Vail Valley Partnership. I am. ..

In enacting Maskman Date, Romer urged the county to step up its business communications efforts. Otherwise, frontline workers will act as mask police.

“It’s very difficult,” Romer said.

Unanimous approval

“I support advancing this public health order, not because I think everyone wearing a mask outside the house will solve the problem,” said Matt Sher. “But this is the best we can do with the data we have.”

“We are trying to make decisions based on the data,” Scherr continued. “We are doing this as a community and there will always be people who oppose this approach.”

“There are all sorts of steps you can take, and you only have one mask order,” said Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. “We are trying to find a balance. It’s not an easy decision. I wish we were somewhere else.”

Commissioner Kathy Chandler Henry said Eagle County now wants to leave the public health order business.

“It’s not about power or control. It’s not about freedom or religion. It’s about finding tools that can be used to keep our community safe,” she said. “I think this tool is something we can do together. We are not fighting each other. We are fighting this virus.”

The new public health order is Eagle County website ..

Scott Miller, a Vail Daily reporter, contributed to this report.