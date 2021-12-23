The state will stop using some monoclonal antibody therapies after the federal government discovers that it has failed against Omicron





The Minnesota medical system used up to 3,000 weekly monoclonal antibody injections during the delta surge.

Minneapolis — The Minnesota State Department of Health announced last week that there were only seven cases of Omicron identified in the state. On Wednesday, MDH said it increased more than nine times. Health officials currently estimate that there are 65 verified cases, stating that Omicron is the state’s leading coronavirus strain. Regarding the treatment of COVID-19, doctors have been told to stop using the two monoclonal antibodies after a federal study found that they were ineffective against new mutants. Last year, monoclonal antibodies were one of the most promising, almost outpatient treatments for moderate COVID — so far. “Omicron is making it difficult to respond,” said JP Rider, director of the Public Health Systems Center at the University of Minnesota Public Health Center. “It makes prevention difficult.” Leider is a public health researcher who helps state prioritize patients receiving expanded treatment just two months ago. Recently, I’ve been injecting up to 3,000 injections each week to fight the Delta type. But this week, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that two of the three types of treatment are intolerable to Omicron. In a memo sent to the state health system on Monday, MDH asked them to re-prioritize treatment only for high-risk patients. “Monclonal antibodies are so effective that they are very specific for COVID, so whenever a new mutant emerges and the mutant has a new mutation, always check and confirm. But is this monoclonal antibody yet? Work, “explained Rider. Riders call this news a disappointing development. In particular, sotrovimab is the smallest of the three treatments, accounting for only 10% of the state’s supply. “If the number of cases increases due to Omicron, I think it’s very likely that there isn’t enough sotrovimab in the state,” Leider said. “This isn’t enough to go around, so essentially every state has to deal with this week.” Minnesota may eventually have to use the lottery system to serve only the highest-risk patients. Even today, they use scoring systems to limit the treatment of those who have the worst consequences when they get sick. They include people with immunodeficiency, those who are pregnant, or the elderly with chronic illness. “We need to escalate the level of risk that patients need to come in to qualify for this incredibly rare drug,” Leider said. Despite having fewer tools in the toolbox, Leider says there are tools in the pipeline, including Pfizer’s new pill, Paxlovid. The Food and Drug Administration approved it on Wednesday, making it the first oral antiviral treatment for COVID. Clinical trial data show that it prevents hospitalization by 90%. It may be available in a few days, but the supply is very limited and doctors warn that it is not a substitute for vaccination. Updates and updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Minnesota YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

