Hospitals united in a message to fight COVID-19





Green Bay, Wisconsin (WBAY)-Wisconsin’s confirmation of the first viral death in a person under the age of 10 has increased warnings from local doctors regarding COVID-19. Other about them. Wisconsinites hears a unified message from the people who care for our community. “Especially here in Wisconsin, the healthcare system is approaching its limits,” said Dr. Jeff Pothoff, UW-Health Chief Quality Officer and Emergency Doctor. “Our emergency room is completely full. Many patients are currently admitted to the emergency room itself because there are no beds available on the floor,” said Imran Andrabi, President and CEO of Theda Care. The doctor says. Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer of the Marshfield Clinic Health System, said: It’s the help they desperately want to offer. “I could have prevented this by banning ambulances, but I instructed all nine hospitals that it wasn’t an option. Everyone understands their responsibilities and does what they can. I tell everyone that I am, “Melms said. But that also has its limits. “It’s a problem for everyone, whether vaccinated or not. It’s a problem for me. If you get sick and need to be hospitalized, regardless of the condition you need to be hospitalized, the bed It’s a problem because it may not be there, “Pothof said. If these experiences do not encourage people to be vaccinated or re-committed to COVID mitigation efforts, Dr. Andrabi says news of the first COVID-19 death in infants is needed. “If it’s not the reason people under the age of 10 think about this, I don’t know what the reason looks like,” Andrabi said. “The only way we really succeed is when we are all together.” The message was clearly visible in the public “Community Letter” signed by all four Green Bay hospitals. Begging the general public to get vaccinated, get booster shots, take tests and wear masks. “Masking is very important in the next 45-50 days,” Andrabi said. “If you do this well, you can protect many people and save many lives.” “The recommendations are the same, but I would like you to hear them differently. If you need a higher level of care, people can avoid being transferred to a hospital. This is not normal and is unacceptable.” Said Dr. Ryan Westergard of the DHS Infectious Diseases Department. Copyright 2021 WBAY. all rights reserved.

