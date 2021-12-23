US Covid Incident, Booster Shots Increasing as Country Approaches Christmas

OptimuMedicine Registered Nurse Allison Anderson (L) brings Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to Chuck Struckness, Nevada at the Pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Hustler Club in Larry Flynt on December 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Give.

“There are more than 50 mutations, and two vaccinations may not be enough for those mutations,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky. CNBC’s “News with Shepard Smith” on Monday. “Therefore, people need to be encouraged, especially to increase protection against serious illness and death from Omicron.”

A highly mutated and highly contagious variant of Covid has been identified in the United States since it was first identified in the United States on December 1. The largest daily surge in vaccination In a few months. According to federal data, much of the increase is caused by boosters taking an average of more than 800,000 daily doses per week ending December 16th, with a combination of first and second doses. I am.

As of Tuesday, more than 62 million Americans were boosted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accounting for about 19% of all Americans and 30% of fully vaccinated people. .. Approximately 55% of fully vaccinated older people receive additional doses.

The United States is heading for the second Christmas and New Year COVID-19 Cases are increasing again, but this time armed with readily available vaccines and booster shots.

Preliminary research shows that unvaccinated people are the most heavily attacked, and those with only two shots have breakthrough infections, but three doses provide protection against the Omicron variant. Pfizer and BioNTech announce Earlier this month, two doses of the vaccine may provide protective effects against serious illness, but a third dose improves the protective effect, according to early laboratory studies.

Moderna Similar announcement On Monday, he said a third dose of the mRNA vaccine appeared to provide significant protection against the Omicron variant, but the two-shot regimen was found to be less effective.

US officials have stepped up their call for booster shots in recent weeks, given the apparent diminished effectiveness of the vaccine against Omicron. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this variant, which accounted for a small proportion of US cases as of December 11, accounted for more than 73% of all cases as of Saturday.

“Our doctor has revealed that: booster shots provide the strongest protection,” said President Joe Biden. Remarks to the country on Tuesday, Encourage “tens of millions” of people targeted for booster shots to get booster shots.

Based on a 7-day average of data collected by Johns Hopkins University as of December 21, the country reports about 150,000 Covid cases per day, 23% in the past week, Thanksgiving. It has increased by 54% from before.

According to Warensky, the CDC is “examining” the definition of complete vaccination. This is because many businesses, local governments, and even the federal government require employees, residents, and patrons to be fully vaccinated for work, outings, or participation in certain activities. The definition is important. The CDC now says that someone is fully vaccinated two weeks after the second vaccination. modern also Pfizer 2 weeks after a shot or a single dose Johnson & JohnsonVaccine.

Booster pushes from the White House and the CDC seem to motivate some Americans to take shots, but many seem to be against or unaware of the updated recommendations.

Voting from the Kaiser Family Foundation Released on Tuesday Shows that half of adults vaccinated who have not yet received boosters say that Omicron news increases their chances of receiving boosters. However, the new variant does not appear to persuade unvaccinated Americans. The majority, 87% of unvaccinated adults, said that Omicron does not increase the likelihood of vaccination.

Le Paris Limayer, a teacher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Schools, said: public health. Limaye is studying vaccine decision-making and has worked with the state health department during vaccine deployment.

Kaiser’s research also shows that most adults are aware of CDC booster shot recommendations, but are less conscious among the minority. Compared to 72% of black respondents and 69% of Hispanic respondents, 80% of white respondents say that agencies say all adults need to get a booster. Said I know.

World Health Organization on Wednesday The criticized Covid-19 vaccine booster program Because poor countries are struggling to get an initial dose for their population. Unequal access to immunization can lead to additional mutations that lead to pandemics, WHO Executive Secretary Tedros Adhanom Gebreez said at a news conference.

According to scientists, Omicron is believed to have emerged from HIV patients in South Africa, where only 26% of the population is fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, about 62% of the US population is fully vaccinated, leaving the majority of the US population vulnerable to this variant.

“If two-fifths of the population is unprotected, Omicron will find them,” Rimaier said.

Omicron has proven to be highly contagious, but much is still unknown about the severity of the disease it causes. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, concludes at a briefing on Wednesday about severity, despite signs that Omicron’s hospitalization rate may be lower than Delta’s hospitalization rate. He said it was too early to put it out.

Approximately 69,000 Americans have been hospitalized in Covid-19, up 11% in the last two weeks, according to a seven-day average of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data on Wednesday, compared in the last seven days. It is flat.

What appears to be clear is the high infectivity of Omicron. CNBC analysis of Hopkins data shows that in many parts of the country, especially in the northeast, there is a surge in population-adjusted cases with the highest average number of new cases per day.