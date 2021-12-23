Health
US Covid Incident, Booster Shots Increasing as Country Approaches Christmas
OptimuMedicine Registered Nurse Allison Anderson (L) brings Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to Chuck Struckness, Nevada at the Pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Hustler Club in Larry Flynt on December 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Give.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images
The United States is heading for the second Christmas and New Year COVID-19 Cases are increasing again, but this time armed with readily available vaccines and booster shots.
As of Tuesday, more than 62 million Americans were boosted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accounting for about 19% of all Americans and 30% of fully vaccinated people. .. Approximately 55% of fully vaccinated older people receive additional doses.
A highly mutated and highly contagious variant of Covid has been identified in the United States since it was first identified in the United States on December 1. The largest daily surge in vaccination In a few months. According to federal data, much of the increase is caused by boosters taking an average of more than 800,000 daily doses per week ending December 16th, with a combination of first and second doses. I am.
“There are more than 50 mutations, and two vaccinations may not be enough for those mutations,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky. CNBC’s “News with Shepard Smith” on Monday. “Therefore, people need to be encouraged, especially to increase protection against serious illness and death from Omicron.”
Preliminary research shows that unvaccinated people are the most heavily attacked, and those with only two shots have breakthrough infections, but three doses provide protection against the Omicron variant. Pfizer and BioNTech announce Earlier this month, two doses of the vaccine may provide protective effects against serious illness, but a third dose improves the protective effect, according to early laboratory studies.
Moderna Similar announcement On Monday, he said a third dose of the mRNA vaccine appeared to provide significant protection against the Omicron variant, but the two-shot regimen was found to be less effective.
US officials have stepped up their call for booster shots in recent weeks, given the apparent diminished effectiveness of the vaccine against Omicron. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this variant, which accounted for a small proportion of US cases as of December 11, accounted for more than 73% of all cases as of Saturday.
“Our doctor has revealed that: booster shots provide the strongest protection,” said President Joe Biden. Remarks to the country on Tuesday, Encourage “tens of millions” of people targeted for booster shots to get booster shots.
Based on a 7-day average of data collected by Johns Hopkins University as of December 21, the country reports about 150,000 Covid cases per day, 23% in the past week, Thanksgiving. It has increased by 54% from before.
According to Warensky, the CDC is “examining” the definition of complete vaccination. This is because many businesses, local governments, and even the federal government require employees, residents, and patrons to be fully vaccinated for work, outings, or participation in certain activities. The definition is important. The CDC now says that someone is fully vaccinated two weeks after the second vaccination. modern also Pfizer 2 weeks after a shot or a single dose Johnson & JohnsonVaccine.
Booster pushes from the White House and the CDC seem to motivate some Americans to take shots, but many seem to be against or unaware of the updated recommendations.
Voting from the Kaiser Family Foundation Released on Tuesday Shows that half of adults vaccinated who have not yet received boosters say that Omicron news increases their chances of receiving boosters. However, the new variant does not appear to persuade unvaccinated Americans. The majority, 87% of unvaccinated adults, said that Omicron does not increase the likelihood of vaccination.
Le Paris Limayer, a teacher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Schools, said: public health. Limaye is studying vaccine decision-making and has worked with the state health department during vaccine deployment.
Kaiser’s research also shows that most adults are aware of CDC booster shot recommendations, but are less conscious among the minority. Compared to 72% of black respondents and 69% of Hispanic respondents, 80% of white respondents say that agencies say all adults need to get a booster. Said I know.
World Health Organization on Wednesday The criticized Covid-19 vaccine booster program Because poor countries are struggling to get an initial dose for their population. Unequal access to immunization can lead to additional mutations that lead to pandemics, WHO Executive Secretary Tedros Adhanom Gebreez said at a news conference.
According to scientists, Omicron is believed to have emerged from HIV patients in South Africa, where only 26% of the population is fully vaccinated.
According to the CDC, about 62% of the US population is fully vaccinated, leaving the majority of the US population vulnerable to this variant.
“If two-fifths of the population is unprotected, Omicron will find them,” Rimaier said.
Omicron has proven to be highly contagious, but much is still unknown about the severity of the disease it causes. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, concludes at a briefing on Wednesday about severity, despite signs that Omicron’s hospitalization rate may be lower than Delta’s hospitalization rate. He said it was too early to put it out.
Approximately 69,000 Americans have been hospitalized in Covid-19, up 11% in the last two weeks, according to a seven-day average of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data on Wednesday, compared in the last seven days. It is flat.
What appears to be clear is the high infectivity of Omicron. CNBC analysis of Hopkins data shows that in many parts of the country, especially in the northeast, there is a surge in population-adjusted cases with the highest average number of new cases per day.
According to Warensky, Omicron variants rapidly overtake Delta as the predominant strain throughout the United States, accounting for 90% of cases in some parts of the country.
Subspecies are currently responsible for most Covid cases reported in the country, but last week U.S. health officials said that Omicron accounted for 2.9% of all cases sequenced by December 11. But later I revised that number to 12.6%.
According to the latest New York City data, the average number of cases per day in New York City has more than tripled in the week ending Sunday, December 19. Health Department website, Reach an average of about 11,400 cases per day for 7 days. According to the data, the 7-day average of positive test rates in the city surged to 10.4%.
Earlier this week, Texas reported a suspected first Omicron death in the United States among unvaccinated men in Houston.
New Yorkers will take the Covid-19 test on December 22, 2021 at the Mobile Test Site on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
Adam Jeffrey | CNBC
Infectious disease experts warn that even if Omicron is milder, it can spread and strain the health system, depending on how many people are infected.
“If there is a peak, it can be high,” said Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, a professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York School of Public Health. “When the day comes when there are too many people in the hospital and the healthcare system is overwhelmed, it’s time to start seeing an acceleration in mortality.”
According to Lee, the recent surge in incidents is not solely due to Omicron. The Delta variant was still in widespread use in November. Omicron “is accelerating the rise,” he said.
“Even if that doesn’t happen, it’s quite possible that we’ve seen a surge in winter,” he added.
For those who are now receiving the booster effect, Lee said it would take about two weeks for full protection to begin. In the meantime, you should “assume you are not protected,” he said. Safety measures applied to both Delta and Omicron variants, keeping a distance and maintaining good ventilation in indoor spaces.
CNBC Hannamiao Report that contributed.
