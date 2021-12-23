Omicron arrived almost a month ago. When do hospitals see an increase in cases?

About a month has passed Canada’s first COVID-19 case containing Ottawa mutant confirmed in Ottawa, And although the number of local cases has skyrocketed since then, hospitalization is relatively stable.

What’s wrong? Should patients have already begun to appear in hospitals and emergency rooms? Is this a sign that the latest waves aren’t that harsh?

This is not always the case, but some infectious disease experts say that the reason is probably related to demographics.

As of Wednesday, Ottawa Reported more than 2,400 known active COVID-19 cases.. Only 99 cases were confirmed to involve Omicron, but an additional 560 cases may have occurred due to highly infectious mutants.

Its contagiousness has led to warnings from people like Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s director of public health, that people need to reduce contact.

“Even if it’s Omicron It happens to be milder than the previous virus variants, Because it’s spreading so rapidly … even a small percentage of the people who get to the hospital will overwhelm our system, “Tam told the CBC. People this week.

In Ottawa, that hasn’t happened yet. As of Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health reported that six residents were being treated for COVID-19 at a municipal hospital. The number is a single digit from December 3rd.

Omicron region of Kingston, Ontario It was also distributed in late NovemberAs of Tuesday, there were 24 inpatients with COVID-19. More than Ottawa, but the lowest number in the region since December 6th. This is a similar story for other health units in eastern Ontario.

But when Alpha and Delta arrived at the scene, what was happening now happened. In the first case, the immune system circulates among stronger young and healthy people, said Dr. Gerard Evans, an infectious disease specialist at the Kingston Health Science Center and Queens University. Kingston, Ontario.

Evans says the smooth deployment of the booster shot program will be the key to combating the Omicron variant.

“First pioneer”

In the first three weeks of December, about 90% of cases in the Kingston area that were hit hard were people between the ages of 18 and 39, according to Evans.

This is demographics that are likely to go to bars, restaurants and other places, and masks and physical distances may not be observed so close, Evans said.

So, in the process of a pandemic, they were “the first pioneers of the virus.”

“It is quite possible that the lack of hospitalization represents demographics. [where you would] I expected a very rare number of hospitalizations, “Evans said.

This is a view shared by Dr. Dagmanuel, a senior scientist at Ottawa Hospital who is tracking the local COVID-19 number.

New waves usually start with young people before they spread to other groups, Manuel told CBC by email. Omicron-related hospitalizations will begin to appear as middle-aged, older, and unvaccinated Canadians begin to become more infected, he said.

For example, in the third wave, Ottawa reached a record number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 125. This is one week after the best daily report of the case.

At least for now, Ottawa cases remain the highest among young residents who are “very unlikely to be hospitalized,” city health officer Dr. Bella Etches said at a press conference Wednesday. rice field.

“It doesn’t take much time, especially in the case of Omicron, and especially if people aren’t paying attention to the rally during intergenerational vacations. [for this to] We will reach a population with a high risk of hospitalization. “

Wastewater signal is muddy

Despite these established trends, Ottawa also contains unknowns. In particular, the fact that Ottawa’s wastewater appears to be “differently represented” is described by CHEO’s deputy scientist and co-principal researcher at the city’s wastewater monitoring project, Thai Song Labor.

It took about a week for Omicron to replace Delta as a major variant of the wastewater signal, Graber told CBC Radio. Ottawa morning — Much faster than both alpha and delta.

But what is unique is that as Omicron settled, the overall viral signal in the wastewater actually diminished.

This may mean that less virus is released when infected people are infected with Omicron, or that the high immunization rate prevents the virus from reaching the wastewater. Both hypotheses remain “pure guesses”.

It suggests that the pandemic has entered a new and intriguing stage again, but it’s still unclear if it’s not that serious.

“Especially at this time of the year, you can hope, but you can’t hope for everything, and you have to be careful,” Graber said. “We know what happened in the past, and we don’t want it to repeat.”

To avoid repeating history, Canada’s jurisdiction is Follow in the footsteps of Quebec and Ontario When Reintroduction of strict COVID-19 restrictions, Evans said.

Ultimately, Omicron’s experience in eastern Ontario will be more valuable to Canadian healthcare institutions than it is happening in places where the healthcare system is so different, such as South Africa and the United Kingdom. Added.

“See what’s happening here in Kingston, see what’s happening here in Ontario and Quebec, [it’s] Probably a good omen for the rest of the country. “

“Now we know that Omicron really exists all over the country … it will continue to grow.”