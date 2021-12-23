Britain warns Professor Andrew Heyward that he is “still in the danger zone of Omicron,” despite the good news about the severity.





B ritain is not yet out of the “danger zone” Omicron Soaring despite studies showing that variants have a mild effect on many people the scientist I warned you. Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag), said: research As “unquestionably good news”. But he told the BBC Radio 4 Today program: “Perhaps this can be downgraded from a hurricane to a very fierce storm.” Professor Hayward of University College London said:In terms of relieving pressure NHS.. read more “The NHS is already very widespread and I think it will get worse.” Ministers are scrutinizing the data to see if the surge continues exponentially, with some regions doubling or showing signs of slowing within two days. However, there are no plans to announce new restrictions before Christmas. Professor Hayward also emphasized that since the study was primarily aimed at young individuals with illness, it is not yet clear how reducing the severity of Omicron’s effects will affect older people. Infectious disease experts also believe that if more Covid measures are implemented in the UK, they are not “long-term restrictions as we were talking about before.” He states: “I think the speed at which this goes up probably means it’s relatively fast, fast.” But he also said, “The longer you wait for it, the harder it is and the less it affects the size of its peak,” if more restrictions are needed to maintain the Omicron wave lid. I warned. In the previous wave of Covid-19, Professor Hayward said that infections began in young adults and then progressed “beyond the age group”, causing “huge spikes” among young adults that could not be reached. He said it was “unrealistic” to think of it as sexual. Elderly people and more vulnerable adults as he warned people to avoid large parties during the festival. Events such as the “Popular Party” that may take place on New Year’s Eve will “provide even greater boost” to the Omicron variants. “We still need to be aware of Christmas. I think the best gift we can offer to older relatives this year is the negative lateral flow before we go,” he added. Professor Paul Elliott, director of the REACT-1 program and chair of epidemiology and public health medicine at Imperial College London, suggests that the effects of Omicron may be milder than Delta for many. He cautioned and emphasized that the country is “unprecedented.” Level of infection “. He described it as “encouragement news.” The Omicron infection when you get it may not be so serious when it comes to hospital cases. But he added: “(Some) a few people can get serious illness or be hospitalized, but it can still lead to many cases, and of course it can put pressure on medical services. I have.”

..

