Despite the “good news,” Omicron remains a threat to the NHS, health service managers said.Omicron variant

evidence Omicron variant Although not as serious as initially feared, health service leaders warn that the threat to the NHS this winter cannot be removed.

Chris Hopson, Chief Executive Officer NHS Hospitals and other NHS trust representative providers said the two studies show good news that people infected with Omicron are at lower risk of being hospitalized than people infected with the delta variant.

However, he emphasized that it is not yet clear how the surge in Omicron cases will affect the number of hospitals, saying the NHS remains “incredible pressure.”

Downing Street has not commented directly on the findings, Boris Johnson It is likely to see it as some evidence of his decision to resist the call to announce further restrictions on England after the cabinet meeting on Monday. He hasn’t ruled out measures for the post-Christmas period, but on Thursday, Health Minister Sajid Javid confirmed that nothing was announced this week.

“We have no plans to announce any more this week,” Javid told the broadcaster. “We are all paying attention, but people need to enjoy Christmas with family and friends. Of course, we need to be careful.

“We continue to review the situation. As we learned from this new data, we are constantly learning more. We need to continue to analyze that data and do something more. If so, but nothing more happens before Christmas. “

comment Study published on Wednesday, Hopson told the BBC Radio 4 Today Program: There are some very early studies, but it’s like trying to predict the outcome of a football game when you’re only one-third ahead. “

A study by Imperial College London using data from England It suggests that Omicron patients are 40% less likely to require overnight hospitalization than Delta patients. According to another report from Scotland, Omicron may have a 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.