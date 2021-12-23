The effect of Omicron is not as mild as expected

The feeling of fear and malaise was apparent when news of the new coronavirus Omicron variant was first reported during Thanksgiving vacation in the United States. Just as the outlook for the COVID pandemic began to improve, we faced a new arrival that was clearly more contagious than previous variants and was likely to significantly avoid the immunity conferred by vaccination and previous infections. did. However, very preliminary data provided a fragment of hope that Omicron may cause milder illnesses than previous variants.

However, it is still too early to relax. These early data are based primarily on reports from South Africa (a country with a relatively young population and previously high levels of infection) and reports on young and healthy international travelers. In addition, COVID hospitalization and death usually delay infection by several weeks. It is unclear whether observations of mild illness will be maintained over time in countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States, where the population is older and the previous immunity to infection may be low (but high immunity with the vaccine).

Even if Omicron causes a less severe illness than previous variants, a very high number of infections can result in cases of similar or higher severity. Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at Emory University, said: “Even a small part [Omicron cases] You will get a serious illness, “she points out. Such proportions can lead to a large number of absolute hospitalizations and deaths. The overwhelming healthcare system has already reached its limits.

The assumption that Omicron may be milder is based in part on reports from hospitals in South Africa, one of the countries where the variant was first identified.This report reports that many people infected with Omicron have already At the hospital for other reasons, And those infections were detected by chance. We also found that fewer COVID patients were admitted to intensive care and a lower proportion of patients needed oxygen supplementation compared to previous wave patients.In addition, many of the earliest reported cases of Omicron in Europe and the United States Mild to moderate..

Still, more than 195 people are hospitalized in the UK, where Omicron infection has been confirmed. At least 18 people have died. (According to experts, the actual number of hospitalizations for Omicron can be 10 times higher and the number of deaths can be higher.) And, according to recent reports from the country, cases of Omicron are Did not lead to a decrease in hospitalization From Delta.

It’s too early to know if Omicron is really calm or just looks like that. Because it mainly infects people with previous immunity.A preprinted (not yet peer-reviewed) study by South African researchers found that people who had previously been infected with the new coronavirus and developed “breakthrough” cases. About 2.4 times more likely to be re-infected In recent Omicron waves, compared to the country’s first COVID wave. Omicron also seems to be good at avoiding immune protection from vaccination. In another preprint study, blood from people vaccinated with Pfizer injections can neutralize the virus, Significant reduction in antibody neutralization— Means that much more antibody was needed to neutralize Omicron compared to other strains. However, this study showed that the virus was unable to completely break through the immune defense.Vaccinated person When Previously infected ones are well protected, and researchers speculate that booster shots will have a similar effect.

A preprint study in the UK found that there were two doses Pfizer vaccine The effect is only about 35% In the prevention of symptomatic disease by Omicron, and two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine basically did not provide protection against the symptoms. However, for those vaccinated with either, Pfizer’s booster shots boosted defense by up to about 70-75 percent. The effectiveness of a double dose of either vaccine in the prevention of serious illness is unknown, but it may provide at least some protection.

“People who have been vaccinated or who have been infected before can spread the infection to those who have not been vaccinated, even if they are infected, even if they do not have the disease. It can be a serious illness, “says Katia. Koel, an evolutionary biologist at Emory University. “Even if the severity of the infection turns out to be a bit less severe, the number of people infected will be much higher.” Fortunately, booster shots are those who have access and are willing to acquire them. Should be useful for. Ultimately, Koelle believes that the virus that causes COVID will eventually resemble a seasonal cold or flu as more and more people build immunity. The question is, “How long does it take?” She says.

Another question is that Omicron, which already accounts for the majority of new infections in the United States, was first detected in India in late 2020 and became a rapidly dominant subspecies worldwide earlier this year. Whether to completely replace the variant. There are three possibilities. According to Trevor Bedford, Professor of Biostatistics, Bioinformatics, Epidemiology, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle: Omicron can defeat Delta, both variants co-circulate in the same place, or Delta after Omicron wave There is a possibility of resurrection. The more Omicron proves to be better at avoiding the immunity conferred by delta infection, the more both mutants fill different ecological niches and circulate simultaneously, like certain strains of influenza. It’s more likely. In any case, Koel says it’s clear that Omicron causes big winter waves.

Some experts are more optimistic about the effects of Omicron. Professor Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine points out data from South African hospitals as evidence that Omicron is milder. The country’s population may be young, but so is India. And the delta waves were much more serious early on. “It seems really obvious [Omicron] No, “says Gandhi. “So I think it’s good news carefully.”

Of course, there are important differences between these populations. In South Africa, there have been some bad COVID waves before this, and previous immunity may have blunted Omicron infection. It is not yet known if the mutation is as mild as in other populations.

“We are learning a lot from South Africa and the United Kingdom,” says Dean. “How fast I am worried [Omicron has] It was able to spread the ability to infect re-infected or vaccinated ones. And that will put more pressure on everyone. “

It may take some time before the full effects of Omicron become apparent. “We sometimes feel like we’re in this pendulum swaying between these different messages, either alarms or” don’t worry about this, “” says Dean. It is important to emphasize uncertainty “rather than being swayed by panic to excessive rewarranty.”