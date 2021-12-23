COVID-19 Support for multilateral response to crisis





The United States is providing an additional $ 580 million from the US Rescue Planning Act to assist seven partners who are actively engaged in the global battle with COVID-19. With the advent of Omicron variants and ongoing challenges such as life-saving care and fair access to vaccines, the world is at a key point in our global response to this virus. The United States has endeavored to invigorate global collective action with our own example and leadership. It is important that other governments fulfill their promises and support those at the forefront of this pandemic. To date, the United States shares more than 330 million safe and effective vaccine doses to more than 110 countries and economies around the world. To combat this virus and its effects, the US Government has provided our partners with more than $ 19.6 billion in life-saving health, economic, and humanitarian COVID-19 support. These funds provide weapon shots, life-saving supplies to hospitals, and help reach the most vulnerable communities. Earlier this month, President Biden accelerated his efforts to fight the pandemic and promised to vaccinate 200 million doses over the next 100 days. Since his announcement, we have shared more than 50 million doses. Vaccines have proven to be an important aspect of ending this pandemic, but they work with partners to enhance testing and monitoring, providing life-saving equipment and resources to those in greatest need, and being the most vulnerable. We also need to make it accessible to people. Vaccination site. The rapid spread of Omicron variants means that all of us must continue to accelerate our efforts to end this pandemic, and that none of us are safe until we are all safe. I’m emphasizing. This is a global pandemic that requires a global solution. This additional $ 580 million is a significant contribution to turning vaccines into vaccinations. Strengthen public health capacity. We support communities in need and provide urgent and life-saving relief. Multilateral organizations have played an integral role in these efforts, and with this $ 580 million addition, the United States has seven partners to end the pandemic, strengthen public health capacity, and provide emergencies. We help you continue and accelerate your important work. relief. This funding includes: $ 280 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), including $ 50 million in the Emergency Fund for Emergency Funds, is particularly essential, especially through monitoring and laboratory testing to curb the spread of COVID-19. Supports the continuity of medical services and systems. For the most endangered individuals;

Investing $ 170 million in the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to provide the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide, including high-risk and vulnerable people, and important COVID-19 products such as personal protective equipment and oxygen devices. We will expand our efforts to provide. COVID-19 Supports educational needs for pandemics.

$ 75 million to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to provide technical cooperation to support the implementation and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccination in the Americas.

$ 20 million to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to address the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, including through programs that provide employment services and livelihood support.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) provides women with safe reproductive and maternal health care to protect health care workers and mitigate increased maternal and neonatal mortality and morbidity associated with COVID-19. $ 20 million to support the effort.

$ 10 million to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to support efforts to improve zoonotic health monitoring, early warning, and risk assessment tools.When

500 to UN Women to support efforts to support women and girls in all diversity, including focusing on programs to prevent and respond to gender-based violence during the COVID-19 crisis. 10,000 dollars. These resources are in line with President Biden’s commitment to boost our global ambition to end the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, for the United States and Americans to a healthier and safer world. It reflects a deep commitment. Later today, I will host a meeting with the Foreign Minister to discuss and coordinate how we are working on the Omicron variant. COVID-19 is not only a health crisis, but also a security, economic, humanitarian and development crisis. I call on my counterparts to fulfill and strengthen their commitment in the fight against the pandemic. To end this pandemic, we must work together and act swiftly.

