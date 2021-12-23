AstraZeneca, Nova Bucks says their shots protect from Omicron





Vaccine maker AstraZeneca Novabax has their shots Omicron, UK data suggest, hospitalizations may be proportionally lower than Delta coronavirus Variants that support the conclusions reached in South Africa.

On Thursday, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Citing data from a study in the Oxford University laboratory, the vaccine provided protection against mutants. The study, which has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, showed that antibody levels against Omicron after booster shots were higher than those of people infected with Covid-19 and naturally recovered. Hours ago, Novavax Inc stated that early data showed that the vaccine produced an immune response against Omicron. Novovax’s two-dose protein-based vaccine was approved for use this week by European Union regulators and WHO. It has not yet been approved by the United States. Coronavirus infections are proliferating around the world as highly infectious variants of Omicron are widespread, causing new curbs in many countries. However, World Health Organization officials have emphasized that it is premature to reach a firm conclusion about its toxicity. First identified in South Africa and Hong Kong last month, this variant has rapidly gained predominance in the United Kingdom, with daily infections skyrocketing to over 100,000. Preliminary data showed that it was more resistant to vaccines developed before the advent of Omicron. However, according to researchers, the increase in hospitalizations and deaths in the UK has been slower since Omicron became established. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh, who followed 22,205 patients infected with Omicron on Wednesday, explained that the number of patients requiring hospitalization was 68% less than expected, based on the proportion of patients in Delta. Researchers at Imperial College London said they have seen evidence of a 40% to 45% reduction in Omicron hospitalization risk compared to Delta over the past two weeks. UK data on hospitalization was supported by a study published Wednesday by the National Institute for Infectious Diseases (NICD) in South Africa. However, NICD researchers have included some warnings. “It is difficult to unravel the high-level relative contributions of previous herd immunity to the intrinsically lower toxicity to the observed lower disease severity,” they wrote. Maria van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical leader on Covid-19, said UN agencies do not have sufficient data to draw firm conclusions. The data on Omicron was still “messy,” she told a briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.

