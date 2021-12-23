Omicron drives US viral cases beyond the peak of Delta

Current Omicron variant Dominant In the United States, it has spread more rapidly than any previous variant and has already boosted the daily number of coronavirus cases. taller than Than the recent peak of delta waves. Most estimates indicate that the country is facing a significant winter surge.

Although there are early positive signs of Omicron infection from South Africa and the United Kingdom Often you will get a mild illness More than the previous variants, authorities have warned that new variants can quickly overwhelm the healthcare system and cause serious illness in many communities.

Omicron is spreading rapidly.



Highly contagious mutations have caused a near-vertical increase in cases in multiple cities in the United States, with numbers doubling approximately every 2-3 days. Authorities expect it to break the record. The average daily case set in January was a record high of 251,232.By some EstimateThe United States could reach 1 million cases per day, even by the end of the year.

Washington DC Washington DC 50 100 150 units per 100,000 units June 1 December 22 Omicron dominates New York City New York, NY 50 100 150 units per 100,000 units June 1 December 22 Chicago Cook County, Illinois. 50 100 150 units per 100,000 units June 1 December 22 New Orleans Orleans Parish, Louisiana 50 100 150 units per 100,000 units June 1 December 22 Miami Miami-Dade County, Florida. 50 100 150 units per 100,000 units June 1 December 22 Houston Harris County, Texas 50 100 150 units per 100,000 units June 1 December 22 source: New York Times Database Reports from state and local health agencies and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Note: The duration of Omicron dominance is approximate and is based on the best available data.

Omicron’s speed now speaks for itself, but scientists still say Race to understand the threat..Preliminary research from Scotland and England Although it suggests that infections from subspecies may be milder, scientists warn that Omicron infections should be observed in the US population before making any conclusions.

Even if these early results hold true and Omicron causes an almost mild illness, the size of the cases it causes can escalate hospitalization when many medical centers are already full.

Dr. Harry Prescott, an associate professor of internal medicine, said: At the University of Michigan.

The hospital is already nervous.



Hospitals across the country have experienced Delta disease and treatment delays during a pandemic and are now flooded with patients in need of critical care. Approximately one-tenth of the hospital service areas scattered throughout the United States have more than 90% capacity intensive care units in recent weeks.





Where the ICU expands to capacity Hospital service area occupancy for 3 weeks until December 16th Source: US Department of Health and Human Services

“We are providing ICU treatment in the emergency department because some patients are waiting for ICU treatment in the emergency department,” said Dr. Dani Hackner, Chief Clinical Officer, Southeastern Massachus Southeastern Hospital Group. To relieve pressure on the medical center.

“I think next month will be a very tough month,” he added.

Hospital managers say their nurses and doctors are overwhelmed and exhausted, and staff shortages make things worse.Several states including Massachusetts, Calling on the National Guard to provide additional support, President Biden recently announced that he would command more. Military personnel To support an overburdened hospital.

Not enough people will be boosted or vaccinated at all.



Public health experts are worried that millions of unvaccinated or unboosted Americans are becoming vulnerable as Omicron spreads. This variant is thought to evade immunity from both vaccination and previous infections, but early studies suggest that boosters provide the best protection against infection. And even in the absence of booster immunization, vaccination is expected to maintain strong protection against hospitalization and death.

Percentage of people who are Show all Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Note: CDC figures may differ from the rates shared by the state due to reporting issues. For example, the CDC points out that boosters can be misclassified as first dose and can overestimate the first dose.

Almost 62% of all people in the United States are fully vaccinated and about 19% have additional booster immunization, but not all are yet eligible. Coverage rates vary widely from state to state, with some of the lowest levels in the South.The United States is lagging behind overall Many other countries, Partly due to vaccine hesitation.

The booster rate is also low as the deployment has just begun.Adults and teens are only eligible for a few weeks, and some adults Not aware Additional shots are highly recommended.

This week’s Biden administration reiterated the importance of vaccination or booster immunization as the most powerful tool for Omicron. not yet, Researchers say There is considerable uncertainty about what Omicron will bring in the coming weeks.

“The truth is that you may be seeing a Category 5 hurricane or tropical cyclone,” said a professor of industrial and systems engineering at North Carolina State University, who advised the CDC during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. Julie Swan said. “But we need to be prepared for that Category 5 hurricane potential.”

