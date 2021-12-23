“Cannot open in January”: School Omicron Infection Control Epidemiologist

Education and childcare have more than half of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the state. This is a pattern that has been consistent for several months. According to state data, 93 of the 169 cases that occurred in the state occurred in schools and day care facilities on November 1. On December 1, four days after the first case of Omicron was detected in Ontario, there were 416 outbreaks in Ontario, of which 224 were related to educational settings. As of December 22, there were 764 outbreaks in Ontario, of which 426 were in primary, middle and high school.

Natalie Philippe, a public health teacher at the Public Health Sudbury and Districts, states that outbreaks in schools are not always accompanied by infections in schools. Instead, it is declared when two cases are reported in one classroom. In many cases, she states, “Outbreaks that occur at school are actually due to contacts that occur outside of school.”Her area has been a hotspot since the end of October — and City school I will spare no effort. “At Omicron, we know we’re going to deal with something even more powerful,” says Philip.

Our journalism is up to you. You can rely on TVO to cover stories that others haven’t covered and fill gaps in the ever-changing media environment. But we can’t do this without you.

For winter vacation, schools throughout Ontario distributed rapid antigen test kits to children. “Everyone wants to continue learning directly as much as possible,” says Philip. “Children’s learning and mental health are very priorities. Immunizing them is a very priority.” However, as the case rate rises, “I think it’s our mission to take a Christmas holiday. “She says. “It really is one day at a time.”

On December 17, while talking about reopening after winter vacation, Prime Minister Dougford said: The situation is evolving so rapidly that we are not in a position to know where to go in early January. A few days later, Ontario’s medical officer, Keeran Moore, told reporters: I’m currently in Ontario. “

Some experts, such as Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto, believe that school cannot be reopened after winter vacation. TVO.org talks to Furness about school incidents, Omicron, and what parents can expect for the New Year.

TVO.org: It can be difficult to know which global report you should listen to about Omicron. What do you know about variants?

Colin Furness: We know that it is as contagious here as it is elsewhere. It’s a confirmation. What’s new is that two doses of the vaccine are clearly less effective in protecting you from infection, but can significantly reduce hospitalization. So it looks like this: how lucky do you think you are? How healthy do you feel? 75% of Danish people are fully vaccinated and 75% of Omicron cases are vaccinated. In other words, [two-dose] Vaccination does not reduce the proportion of people registered as infected.

TVO.org: Why did the school see so many outbreaks?

Furness: It’s tough. Infections in schools are higher than in larger communities. That’s what we expected. Elementary schools, in particular, are large and permanent gatherings. Vaccination has just begun for a significant number of people, especially children under the age of 12. Since September, children have been canaries in coal mines. We were going to open up, open up, open up and see the impact at school. Now, the canary is suffocating. It’s incredibly disappointing. And the result was exactly what we expected, the communication. Not surprisingly, we should be incredibly disappointed that this is how we treat our children.

TVO.org: Rapid antigen testing is now available to parents on vacation. How effective is this as a screening tool?

Furness: It’s actually one of the only wise things I’ve seen the government doing. It’s a little late and I feel like I’m missing a dollar, but it’s well worth it.

They are not the cousins ​​of PCR testing. That’s the way they tend to be portrayed. They are really effective — and you use the right words exactly — screening tools. They are not diagnostics. They don’t tell you if you have a COVID. They answer one screening question: Are you contagious now? And as a screening tool, it is very useful.

What you have to tell, and what people need to understand, is that if you’re gathering as a family on vacation, you’ve done a quick test on your child or someone the day before. It’s meaningless. You have to do it at the beginning of the rally, and “We’re going to answer the question now. Is there a contagious person here right now?” That’s their use and it’s It’s their value. There is no better screening tool.

TVO.org: based on Available modeling, And we understand that high community penetration will lead to more cases in school, but do you think it’s safe to open a school in January?

Furness: It cannot be opened in January. There is no doubt in my heart. And I hate being negative about this, but I just want to be realistic. The idea of ​​sending a class home if two cases are found in the same class assumes that contact tracing is actually working. We do not. Not possible with the number of cases we have. I’m not going to choose a local public health unit, but I don’t have the resources to do contact tracing.

Now, the good thing is that this isn’t a 6-month issue. This problem can be measured in weeks instead of months. Omicron will break here and make many sick. And either by vaccination or infection, it stops and disappears. It disappears as soon as it arrives. At the moment we can only guess the timing. However, it is plausible that Omicron will be in the rear-view mirror by February. It is plausible to actually return the children to school by the beginning of February. But that doesn’t happen in January, it can’t.

TVO.org: However, for the time being, it will resume after the holidays. If that is true, do you have any suggestions for your parents?

Furness: If school is reopened and the prevalence is still high, it is advisable to resist. We do not send children back to school to people with a high prevalence in the community. They are infected with COVID. It’s not okay. That’s my plan because it’s unacceptable to me. If the state is stupid enough to open a school when the community penetration is very high, and I don’t really think so, if so, my kids won’t go. Until it’s safe. The key to safety is the reduced prevalence of the community. Clear, reduced prevalence in the community. It will not be seen in early January. It will increase, not decrease. Before we talk about opening a school, we need to confirm the decline of the community.

TVO.org: Introduced state Its latest limits Is this effective in controlling the diffusion of Omicron?

Furness: So far, I don’t think the decisions made by the state will change course. [of Omicron].. In other words, they’re all doing the right thing, but not immediately enough and not big enough to make a big difference. I should have increased the third shot. We waited too long for it. Vaccination will be the most important tool we have, but the problem is that we don’t vaccinate until March because you need to get everyone done. And you need to give the vaccine enough time to boost your immunity. So you will miss this wave with vaccination.

The second is to reduce capacity. However, reducing the capacity of restaurants and meetings to 50% is actually a sign of a lack of understanding of how infectious diseases work. It makes no difference. Or, if so, it will make the difference between catastrophic and very disastrous. 50 percent [capacity in] The restaurant is stupid. You are slightly less likely that someone in the restaurant is carrying Omicron in a contagious form. But if anyone does, everyone will be infected.

This all goes back to the fact that we are negotiating with the coronavirus. We are saying:’Well, we will give you some things. Empty some seats. Is Coronavirus Enough? And, as you know, COVID doesn’t work that way. You can’t negotiate with it. It is very contagious. Politicians feel that people do not want a blockade. I see, I see. But they also don’t want to die from COVID. So you have to make some difficult choices.

This interview has been summarized and edited for length and clarity.

The Ontario Hub was made possible by the Barry and Raleigh Green Family Charitable Trust and Goldifeldman. ..