What to do after a positive test at home





After a quick COVID-19 test at home, the result returned positive. Do you need to report your case to Your local health department?? And what else should you do? According to Marlene Martin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health, Summit County residents who test positive at an unsupervised home rapid test should report the results to Summit County Public Health. The results of the supervised home examination (taken with a camera through a computer during a free telemedicine session) are automatically reported to the state health department, which provides information to the local health department. Share with and track quarantine instructions and contacts as needed. Betty Lin-Fisher:Free home COVID testing provides peace of mind when in doubt about a virus COVID-19 test:Here you can take a free test in Summit County The Summit County Public Health Service has set up an online form to report positive results from the COVD-19 test at home where residents are not supervised.Move to tiny.cc/hometest19 Fill out the form. According to Martin, positive self-reported results will be added to the county’s official COVID-19 count as “potential” cases. “We put it in the state system for case investigation and contract tracking,” she said. “Tests in unsupervised homes are fine as long as individuals use our process to report positives from unsupervised tests,” Martin said. How long do I need to quarantine after a positive COVID test? People who test positive for COVID-19 should be quarantined According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10 days after the test results and 10 days after the onset of symptoms if asymptomatic. If you experience dyspnea, persistent chest pain or pressure, new confusion, difficulty getting up or getting up, or pale, gray or blue skin, lips, or nail beds, seek emergency medical help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beaconjournal.com/story/news/local/2021/12/23/covid-19-summit-county-public-health-what-do-after-positive-at-home-rapid-test-how-to-report-results/8995660002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos