263 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the London area on Thursday with no deaths.





The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reports a record number of new COVID-19 cases with 263 infections on Thursday for two consecutive days. No additional deaths have been reported. The proliferation of COVID-19 cases began about two weeks ago, following confirmation of the Omicron mutation in the region. Middlesex-London has reported 1,875 cases in December, nearly five times the number of cases posted in November. MLHU reported 78 recovery on Thursday, with 1,318 active cases in the region. Middlesex-The most active case in London was February 7, with 1,822 during the second wave of the pandemic. The 7-day moving average of the daily case reaches a record 161. According to health unit data, the majority of new cases reported Thursday are people aged 40-64 years (83 cases), followed by people aged 25-39 years (69 cases). 14 cases were reported among people over the age of 65. The number of cases of hospital staff continues to increase The London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) is caring for 15 COVID-19-infected individuals, up two from the previous day, including six adult patients receiving critical care and up to five children’s hospital patients. increase. Currently, the hospital network has 54 staff members who are positive and isolated, an increase of 18 from the previous day. No active outbreaks have been declared in London hospitals. According to LHSC, hospitals remain open and hospitals in need of urgent or urgent care should not delay treatment. COVID-19 inside and outside the region Southwestern Public Health reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with no additional deaths. There are 397 ongoing cases in the region, 112 in St. Thomas, 91 in Woodstock and 31 in Ingersole. According to the health unit, the hospital has 12 patients, 4 of whom are critical care centers. Huron Perth Public Health posted 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 119 infections are ongoing in the region. Meanwhile, Ontario reported on Thursday that a record 5,790 people had COVID-19, up from a record high of 4,812 on April 16, 2021. Seven more deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. The number of patients receiving treatment for COVID-related illnesses receiving critical care is up to 169, an increase of one from the previous day. The 7-day moving average for daily cases across the state is up to 4,002.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/another-record-263-new-covid-19-cases-in-the-london-area-thursday-no-deaths-1.6296475 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos