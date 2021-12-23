



For immediate release: December 23, 2021 The US Food and Drug Administration today announced the following actions taken in its ongoing efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic: Wednesday, FDA updated SARS-CoV-2 virus mutation: impact on COVID-19 test A web page for sharing new information about: Background information for SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant Effect of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant on antigen diagnostic test Revised update: FDA recommendations for laboratory staff and healthcare providers. Information on the effects of SARS-CoV-2 omicron mutants on molecular diagnostic tests

Today, ASPR and FDA Joint statement Circulating SARS-CoV-2 virus variants, including Omicron, and how variants may be associated with resistance to monoclonal antibodies. The data indicate that it is unlikely that gamlanivimab and ethesebimab will be given together or that REGEN-COV will retain activity against this mutant. Based on similar cell culture data currently available, sotrovimab appears to retain activity against the Omicron mutant. The FDA has updated the healthcare provider fact sheet. Combined administration of bumlanivimab and etesebimab, REGEN-COV, When Sotrovimab Contains specific information about expected activity against the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529 / BA.1). Based on this information, ASPR suspends further allocations of gamlanivimab and etesebimab together, etesebimab alone, and REGEN-COV holding updated data from the CDC. Sotrovimab shipments resumed this week, with 55,000 shipments of the product. An additional 300,000 dose of sotrovimab will be available for distribution in January. As additional data becomes available, FDA and ASPR will provide updates and further recommendations and consider whether additional action is required.

This week, the FDA approved two oral antivirals for the treatment of COVID-19 in certain patients.Pfizer’s Paxlovid (Nilmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets co-packaged for oral use) treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients (at least 40 kilograms or about 88 pounds over 12 years of age) Is licensed to. Those who have a positive SARS-CoV-2 test and are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.Merck Molnupiravir Positive SARS-CoV-2 virus test results, mild to moderate COVID-19 treatment for adults at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization and death, and approved by the FDA Those who do not have access to or clinically appropriate alternative COVID-19 treatment options. Both treatments are available only by prescription and should be started as soon as possible after the diagnosis of COVID-19 and within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

Update test: As of today, 418 test and sample collection devices have been approved by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). These include 290 molecular and sample collection devices, 87 antibody and other immune response tests, and 41 antigen tests. There are 67 molecular certifications and one antibody certification that can be used with homemade samples. There is one EUA for molecular prescription home inspection, three EUA for antigen prescription home inspection, 11 EUA for antigen over-the-counter (OTC) home inspection, and three EUA for molecular OTC home inspection. The FDA has approved 22 antigen tests and 9 molecular tests for a continuous screening program. The FDA has also approved 738 amendments to EUA approval.

