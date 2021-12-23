Innovative x-ray images show that COVID-19 can cause vascular damage to the heart-ScienceDaily





Interdisciplinary research teams at the University of Göttingen and the Hannover Medical College (MHH) have detected significant changes in the myocardial tissue of people who died of Covid-19. Damage to lung tissue has been the focus of research in this area for some time and is currently being thoroughly investigated. Current research is the first to support the heart’s involvement in Covid-19 at the microscopic level by three-dimensional imaging and analysis of affected tissue. The results were published in the journal eLife.

Scientists used synchrotron radiation (especially bright X-ray radiation) to image the tissue structure in high resolution and display it in three dimensions. To do this, they used a special X-ray microscope installed and operated by the University of Göttingen at the German Electron Synchrotron DESY in Hamburg. When they examined the effects of severe forms of Covid-19 disease, they found obvious changes in the levels of capillaries (small blood vessels) in myocardial tissue. X-ray images of severely diseased tissue compared to a healthy heart reveal a network full of divisions, branches, and loops that have been disorderly remodeled by the formation and division of new blood vessels. did. These changes are the first direct visual of a special type of “endogenous angiogenesis” (meaning new angiogenesis) within the tissue, which is one of the major causes of lung injury in Covid-19. It’s proof. In order to visualize the capillary network, we first had to use machine learning to identify the blood vessels in the 3D volume. Initially, this required researchers to carefully label the image data manually. “Therefore, in order to speed up image processing, we automatically decomposed the tissue structure into its local symmetric features and compared them,” explains Marius Leikert of the University of Göttingen. “The resulting parameters showed completely different qualities compared to healthy tissue, or even diseases such as severe influenza and common myocarditis,” said the University of Göttingen, research leader. Professor Tim Salditt and Professor Danny Jonig explain. MHH. This study has very special characteristics. In contrast to the vascular structure, a small X-ray source can be used in the laboratory of the University of Göttingen to achieve the required data quality. As a rule, this means that any clinic can be performed to support the pathologist with regular diagnosis. In the future, we will further develop laboratory X-ray imaging and validate characteristic tissue patterns with abstract mathematical values ​​to develop automated tools for diagnosis by validating with data from synchrotron radiation. I would like to further expand the approach to convert to. Collaboration with DESY will continue to expand in the future.

Story source: material Provided by University of Göttingen.

